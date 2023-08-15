Andrew Cigna with the Above All Group Announces The Rise Up Fundraiser for the Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation
Come to Canada, check out Dwayne Gretzky, and support the Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation.
I am encouraging the USA to join us for a night that is going to be memorable on all levels”BUFFALO , NEW YORK , USA , August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Americans always enjoy coming to Canada – a country that is full of history, scenery, culture, sports, music, entertainment, and endless landscapes of sorts from coast-to-coast.
— Andrew Cigna, Rise Up and Above All Group
And let’s also not forget that Canadians are known to be a happy bunch and easy-to-get-along-with, “eh.”
These days, however, more and more Americans are choosing Canada as a vacation destination for one simple reason: since the world put an end to lockdowns and mandatory vaccinations, economic challenges of sorts have been a reality in a post-pandemic world, which has also resulted in a weaker Canadian Dollar.
For American travellers, this has given them a prime opportunity to hop across the border and enjoy all that Canada has to offer. As of today, August 15, 2023, $100 USD will get you $134.90 (approximately) CDN. Even better, $1,000 USD will be $1346.96 (approximately) CDN with the exchange rate.
While there is plenty to do and see in Canada, one event to consider is The Rise Up Fundraiser, which is taking place on October 21, from 6:00 PM to Midnight at the Hamilton Convention Centre in Hamilton, Ontario. The evening will showcase one of Canada’s most renowned bands, Dwayne Gretzky. The funds raised through ticket sales will go directly to the Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation and the Hamilton General Hospital.
A cheeky tribute to Canada's favourite hockey player in name only, Dwayne Gretzky is a collective of musicians specializing in cover songs from rock and pop music's past and present.
Dwayne Gretzky is thrilled to be the headlining band for the big night.
"We're thrilled to be part of such a great event for a wonderful cause. If the past few years have taught us anything, it's that we would be nowhere without the incredible sacrifices made by dedicated and skilled healthcare professionals. We hope this fundraiser is a huge success for the fine folks at The Hamilton General and we can't wait to bring the party for a celebratory evening,” states Dwayne Gretzky.
Andrew Cigna, partner with Above All Group in Hamilton – a popular commercial and investment real estate company and growing private equity firm – has assembled a talented team of local organizers and volunteers to host The Rise Up.
For Andrew Cigna, The Hamilton General holds a special place in his heart.
In late 2022, Andrew Cigna’s mother was admitted to The Hamilton General for three weeks. During that time, Andrew Cigna and his family experienced first-hand the challenges facing healthcare workers.
Seeing these challenges, Andrew Cigna saw an opportunity to help.
The Rise Up was born, and the rest is history.
“I am encouraging the USA to join us for a night that is going to be memorable on all levels,” says Andrew Cigna. “Come to Hamilton, have fun dancing to Dwayne Gretzky, meet new friends, and support a great cause for the Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation and The Hamilton General Hospital.”
The Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation is also thrilled with the upcoming event.
“Fundraising events like The Rise Up are vital in supporting the purchase of equipment that assists healthcare workers in providing the best possible care,” says Pearl Veenema, CEO of Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation. “I am so grateful for all the time, effort and generosity that goes into running The Rise Up and I know that this event will help empower healthcare excellence at Hamilton General Hospital and positively impact countless lives.”
Andrew Cigna and his team are now busy promoting their big community outreach initiative. Cigna knows that the event will be a resounding success as Hamilton is all about community pride. The city and its people are incredibly passionate when it comes to supporting its healthcare institutions, educational institutions, sports teams, entrepreneurs, businesses, artists, and musicians.
Visit www.theriseupfundraiser.com to learn more about the event.
