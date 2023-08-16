DashDevs Joining the Ranks of Inc. 5000's Prosperous Companies
DashDevs achieved a highly-desired milestone by securing a spot on the Inc. 5000 list, ranking №364 within the competitive IT services industry in the US.
On August 15, 2023, DashDevs achieved a highly-desired milestone by securing a spot on the Inc. 5000 list, ranking №364 within the competitive IT services industry in the United States.
— Igor Tomych
The Inc. 5000 list, curated annually by Inc. Magazine, has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success and growth in the United States. This list showcases the fastest-growing private companies across various industries, and being featured is an honor that resonates deeply within the company, reflecting our unwavering commitment to pursuing excellence and embracing growth opportunities.
Igor Tomych, the Founder and CEO of DashDevs, shared his thoughts, "The esteemed Inc. 5000 list serves as a motivating force, encouraging the DashDevs team to redefine the fintech landscape continually. We are grateful for this recognition and excited to leverage this achievement as a stepping stone towards an even more limitless future."
At DashDevs, our focus extends beyond conventional software development. We prioritize crafting user-friendly products that resonate with the end-users and expedite rapid product launches that empower businesses to stay ahead in today's fast-paced market. Our commitment to cost-effective solutions underscores our dedication to nurturing our clients' growth.
The Inc. 5000 recognition underscores DashDevs' ongoing commitment to innovation and growth. This acknowledgment is a testament to the company's unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology and delivering outstanding value to clients.
With this recognition, DashDevs is poised to continue its trajectory of growth and innovation. The company's plans are grounded in the principles that have brought them to this point: delivering fintech software services and white-label solutions that cater to the unique needs of their clients and contributing positively to the industry at large.
As DashDevs continues gaining momentum, the company remains dedicated to redefining the technology landscape. Our vision is built on the foundation of expertise, loyalty, and the aspiration to be at the forefront of fintech innovation. Through collaboration and a commitment to excellence, DashDevs aims to shape a future where technology knows no bounds.
About DashDevs
Initially founded in Ukraine, DashDevs boasts over 12 years of invaluable industry experience with a remarkable track record of 500+ successfully completed projects. This extensive journey has established our company as a trailblazer in delivering innovative fintech software solutions.
With a remarkable 2X average revenue growth, our expertise serves as a cornerstone for creating user-friendly products that attract new customers and drive increased sales, enhanced resources, and amplified profits. This growth is a testament to our enduring commitment to client success.
Boasting an exceptional time-to-launch of just one month for Minimum Viable Product (MVP) creation, DashDevs empowers clients to penetrate the market and outpace competitors swiftly.
We empower businesses by leveraging technology to create impactful solutions that drive growth, efficiency, and success. Our white-label solution for creating and rapidly launching digital banking and payment products FintechCore amplifies DashDevs' capabilities in delivering cutting-edge solutions.
FintechCore allows swift product launches in weeks instead of months, catering to diverse regions and languages and aligning with standard regulators, simplifying certification.
Backed by a dedicated team of 200+ experts and guided by the principles of expertise and partnership, we offer comprehensive services meticulously designed to facilitate your business's growth journey.
Igor Tomych
DashDevs
+1 415-909-8189
igor@dashdevs.com
