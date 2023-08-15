Enshored announced on Inc 5000 list of fastest growing US companies for a 5th time in a row
Making a splash for the fifth year running
California's own Enshored once again lands on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, ranking at 1,514 - and rising no less than 635 places from last year. This extraordinary five-year streak on the Inc list of America's fastest-growing private companies underlines Enshored's remarkable and sustained growth.
The Inc. 5000 list, released annually, honors the nation's most innovative and successful businesses. Earning a place on this prestigious list is a challenge, but maintaining this standard for five years in a row is an extraordinary accomplishment. Enshored's unmatched consistency in outpacing market expectations underlines its position as an industry trailblazer.
Since launching in 2014, Enshored has grown rapidly, offering customer support, back-office processing, content moderation and sales support to some of the fastest-growing companies in the world. The company's approach focuses on true client partnership, with a marked commitment to excellence that enables Enshored’s clients to optimize their operations and thrive in a competitive business landscape.
Enshored's five-year winning streak is a testament to its strategic vision, innovative solutions, and relentless dedication to working with disruptors as they scale.
"Our fifth consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 list is an achievement that truly sets us apart," said Ian Jackson, CEO of Enshored. "It speaks volumes about the dedication of our team and our unwavering commitment to our clients, as well as a commitment to a differentiated business model.”
Enshored is also eyeing future opportunities for growth and expansion as it celebrates this rare and significant milestone. With a focus on innovation and leveraging its core strengths, Enshored is set to cement its leadership position in the sector further and continue delivering value for its clients and their customers.
