Enshored announces new hire, Tyler Walz, as VP of Business Development
Enshored looks to capitalize on growth opportunities through expanded sales team
Enshored are really excited to welcome Tyler to the team. In a B2B service business like ours, it is vital to seek out leaders who share our values, and are aligned with our mission.”LONG BEACH, CA, USA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enshored, the leading outsourcing partner to disruptive companies, is continuing its rapid expansion with the hiring of Tyler Walz as Vice President of Business Development. Mr Walz will be based in the Long Beach office, while working closely with the global sales and marketing teams
— Ian Jackson
CEO Ian Jackson stated ”Enshored are really excited to welcome Tyler to the team. In a B2B service business like ours, it is vital to seek out leaders who share our values, and are aligned with our mission. For senior sales leaders it is vital we find people who are also enthused about the types of clients we work with and the problems they are helping to solve (with our help). In Tyler we’ve found someone who has demonstrated these qualities over and over again in an impressive career so far.“
Walz described the move into the BPO space as unexpected, but ultimately exactly what he was looking for in terms of culture. “Obviously, building teams and growing revenue are driving forces for any sale executive, and Enshored’s growth over the past few years is really exciting. That said, it was Ian’s belief that the best revenue path is rooted in integrity and doing the right thing within the communities in which we operate that resonated the most for me. Paying a higher-than-average wage and creating a culture that encourages team members to grow with an actual career path within Enshored aligns very much with my values. As an additional benefit, I believe people will continue to want to vote with their dollar to partner with companies that have a positive impact on their communities.”
Walz is a senior executive with over 10 years of experience in building and managing sales teams. He cut his teeth in sales working for his family’s certified mail and document tracking company WalzGroup. WalzGroup started with 4 employees and sold a patented certified mail form invented by founder Rod Walz, that automated the certified mail process. The company grew to 165 employees before being acquired by LenderLive.
“It speaks volumes to the value proposition at Enshored that the majority of their growth thus far has been from organic growth with their existing partners and low-touch outbounding by a small team wearing many hats beyond sales. I’m so excited to see our growth path looking forward with a full-time Biz Dev team in place” Walz said. “Because Enshored’s success is so tied to their partner’s growth, I’m excited to connect with existing partners to see what’s been going great and explore other opportunities for even more success. Even more inspiring is how much knowledge crossover between verticals our in-house learnings have which means even new Enshored partner will benefit from our years of experience and best practices from day one.”
Enshored LLC is an outsourcing firm purpose-built to solve the challenges related to scaling disruptive, high growth businesses, delivering proven results by employing our unique agile operating framework and the most highly skilled associates in the industry. Founded in 2014 by Ian Jackson and Jeff Bauer, Enshored operates from locations in the Philippines and Portugal and is Headquartered in Long Beach, CA. The company has over 2100 employees and works with some of the world’s leading technology companies, partnering with them to deliver customer support, back office, content moderation, and sales solutions. Enshored has been recognized multiple times by Inc Magazine and the Financial Times for being one of the fastest growing companies in the US.
