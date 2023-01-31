Enshored recognized by Clutch as Top Global Business Services Provider for 2022
Clutch Announces Top Global Business Services Providers for 2022, includes Enshored
Enshored is committed to providing the highest standards of outsourced customer service from our global operations centers, and we remain steadfast in supporting start-ups.”LONG BEACH, CA, USA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enshored, a leading outsourcing partner to the world’s most disruptive companies, has been recognized by Clutch as one its Top Global Business Services Provider for 2022, specifically in the areas of Customer Service Outsourcing and Back Office Outsourcing.
Clutch’s list of top global business services providers includes companies with vetted client reviews who have demonstrated business excellence and superior customer service.
“We are proud to be recognized by Clutch for the hard work and dedication we bring to our clients each day,” said Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer Ian Jackson. “Enshored is committed to providing the highest standards of outsourced customer service from our global operations centers, and we remain steadfast in supporting start-ups in this fast-paced environment by delivering one-of-a-kind outsourcing solutions. We appreciate all the work that Clutch do to ensure that those seeking out new outsourcing partners are able to see our client reviews and testimonials and make good qualitative and quantitative judgements on our suitability for their needs.'”
Enshored was founded in 2014 with a mission to propel high-growth businesses into the future. By leveraging tailored outsourcing solutions, Enshored helps start-ups expand and scale rapidly, tackling Digital Customer Experience, Back Office Services & Marketing Automation, and Content Moderation for clients operating across industries such as Travel Tech, Gaming, Ecommerce & SaaS. Enshored provides support in multiple global languages.
Enshored is Headquartered in Long Beach, CA, with operations centers in Manila and Cebu, the Philippines, as well as Lisbon, Portugal.
