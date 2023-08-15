Dejero to showcase EnGo 3s at IBC for increased flexibility of 4K/UHD transmission
Latest version of mobile transmitter adds 12G-SDI and HDMI connectors for single cable transmission of 4K/UHD signals
Transmitting a video format using one cable instead of four means there are fewer points of failure in the signal chain.”WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dejero will introduce its latest EnGo mobile video transmitter to visitors at IBC 2023 (Amsterdam 15-18 September, stand 2.B51). Not only does the new EnGo 3s carry the same powerful features of the EnGo 3, including native 5G modems and built-in GateWay Mode for wireless internet broadband connectivity; it also offers 12G-SDI and HDMI connectors.
— Matt Scully, Director of Product Management, Dejero
Because 12G-SDI can deliver eight times the bandwidth of HD-SDI, users have the ability to handle high frame rate and live 4K/UHD signals, over a single cable.
“Transmitting a video format using one cable instead of four means there are fewer points of failure in the signal chain,” says Matt Scully, director of product management at Dejero. “It is particularly useful when space is at a premium, for example a mobile production vehicle/OB truck, or temporary studio. Fewer cables amount to less weight and potentially smaller routers and other components, which translate to a more ergonomic workspace and equipment flexibility.”
Similar to the existing EnGo 3 and 3x mobile transmitters, the EnGo 3s features Gateway Mode which provides wireless broadband internet connectivity in the field to enable mobile teams to reliably, securely and quickly transfer large files, access MAM and newsroom systems, and publish content to social media. GateWay Mode also provides general internet access to resources for field research, access to cloud-based services and also serves as a high-bandwidth access point for devices.
The EnGo 3s also streamlines communication and workflow between the field and station or post production facility. This is essential for mobile news teams that work to tight deadlines, as well as film crews working from remote sets; instead of losing time searching for an internet hotspot, or depending on mobile hotspot devices with just a single connection, they can count on an ultra-reliable, multi-network fast connection of up to 500 Mbps.
Designed with RF and 4×4 MIMO antenna architecture, the EnGo 3 range unlocks the full potential of 5G connections and ensures optimal antenna isolation. The built-in modems support a broad range of cellular bands to enhance 5G performance, supporting additional bands used by carriers in the US, Canada, Australia, China, Korea, and Latin America that other 5G mobile transmitters simply cannot connect to.
Dejero’s Smart Blending Technology powers the EnGo 3 mobile transmitter range by simultaneously blending together multiple wired (broadband/fiber) and wireless (3G/4G/5G, Wi-Fi, satellite) connectivity from multiple providers to provide a ‘network of networks’.
“Being able to transmit 4K/UHD from the field in the most efficient way possible is absolutely essential for today’s media production crews,” Scully continued. “With the 12G-SDI connector option on the new EnGo 3s, we’re simplifying cabling and offering more choice when it comes to IP-connectivity. ”
