TOTALTEC Expands Services to Guyana Energy Sector, Targets Local Capacity Growth
TOTALTEC CEO Lars Mangal shares a light moment with Guyana President Dr. Irfan Ali at a recent Guyana event
TOTALTEC expands it service offering to the Guyana Energy Sector, now with expertise in welding, scaffolding, lifting, HVAC, and more.
The goal is to accelerate capacity in key energy sector supporting services, creating a group of Guyanese ready to advance in their careers.”GEORGETOWN, GUYANA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TOTALTEC is expanding its service offering to better support its growing list of clients. These services include the provision of experts, manpower, and facilities related ones, across a wide range of disciplines, from scaffolding to welding to lifting equipment inspection to facilities upgrading and maintenance. There is strategy behind these - to demonstrate new workscope category opportunities for the Guyana Local Content Legislation. These same skills are foundational to many more career opportunities in the industry, in particular for offshore operations.
Following the discovery of oil in 2015, TOTALTEC was formed by CEO Lars Mangal, with a starting point of identifying partnerships foundational to building capacity. The best example is the the Guyana Shore Base, GYSBI, where more than 750 Guyanese now work. The second initiative focused on training, the TOTALTEC Academy started in 2018. It provided foundational training, developing a safety culture in Guyanese who attended, with many graduates now working at GYSBI.
Said TOTALTEC CEO Lars Mangal, “We are proud of our journey and growing service offering, which provides new opportunities for many Guyanese. A strategy within this expansion is to inform new Local Content Legislation categories, which at present are very much based on services that existed in Guyana before the discovery of oil, for example hotels, catering, local transport, accounting.”
Mangal continued, “The goal is to accelerate capacity in key energy sector supporting services, creating a group of Guyanese ready to advance in their careers, in particular to offshore positions. For example, the knowledge being gained by our electrical and mechanical technicians, some of whom go offshore today, opens many new career opportunities.”
