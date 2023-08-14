TOTALTEC Expands Services to Guyana Energy Sector, Targets Local Capacity Growth
TOTALTEC CEO Lars Mangal shares a light moment with Guyana President Dr. Irfan Ali at a recent Guyana event
TOTALTEC expands its service offering to Guyana energy industry, and adopts strategy to inform new categories for updating Local Content Legislation.
The goal is to accelerate capacity in key energy sector supporting services, creating a group of Guyanese ready to advance in their careers.”GEORGETOWN, TX, GUYANA , August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TOTALTEC is expanding its service offering to better support its growing list of clients. These services include the provision of experts, manpower, and facilities related ones, across a wide range of disciplines, from scaffolding to welding to lifting equipment inspection to facilities upgrading and maintenance. And there is strategy behind these - demonstrating new content category opportunities for Guyana Local Content Legislation, with more workers prepared for careers in offshore operations.
— Lars Mangal
Following the discovery of oil in 2015, TOTALTEC was formed by CEO Lars Mangal, with a starting point of identifying partnerships foundational to building capacity. The best example is the the Guyana Shore Base, GYSBI, where more than 750 Guyanese now work. The second initiative focused on training, the TOTALTEC Academy started in 2018. It provided foundational training, developing a safety culture in Guyanese, with many graduates now working at GYSBI.
Said TOTALTEC CEO Lars Mangal, “We are proud of our journey and growing service offering, which provides new opportunities for many Guyanese. A strategy within this expansion is to inform new Local Content Legislation categories, which at present are very much based on services that existed in Guyana before the discovery of oil, for example hotels, local transport, accounting.”
Mangal continued, “The goal is to accelerate capacity in key energy sector supporting services, creating a group of Guyanese ready to advance in their careers, in particular to offshore positions. For example, the knowledge being gained by our electrical and mechanical technicians, some of whom go offshore today, opens many new career opportunities.”
About TOTALTEC
TOTALTEC Inc. is a majority Guyanese owned and operated company focused on building capacity in Guyana in support of the energy industry, for the benefit of the country, its people, and partner companies. It does this through services and partnerships that both add value and build capacity. Services include infrastructure development, workforce management, supply chain logistics, training, specialized engineering and consultancy services. Qualified and motivated Guyanese develop through the TOTALTEC Academy, where more than 2,500 have been trained to international standards. Partnerships prioritize products and services that are starting points to grow from, creating Guyanese led companies, for example Jaguar Oilfield Services. Facilities include modular offices/shop/lab fabrication, open yards and storage areas. The TOTALTEC 96% Guyanese workforce includes 6 nationalities with more than 180 years of international oilfield experience. https://www.totaltec-os.com/
Charles Cosad
TOTALTEC Inc
+1 9798645013
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn