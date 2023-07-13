TOTALTEC Inc, Guyanese Parent Company, Receives Local Content Certificate
Award of Local Content Certificate strengthens TOTALTEC Inc's position as a trusted partner for companies operating in Guyana
This achievement underscores our commitment to hiring and developing local talent, fostering partnerships, engaging local suppliers, and investing in skills transfer initiatives”GEORGETOWN, GUYANA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TOTALTEC Inc, the recently established Guyanese parent company specializing in energy and infrastructure services, is proud to announce that it has been awarded its Guyanese Local Content Certificate. This recognition highlights TOTALTEC Inc's commitment to promoting local participation and driving economic development in Guyana's burgeoning energy services industry.
— Lars Mangal
The Local Content Certificate, issued by the Government of Guyana, recognizes companies that demonstrate significant efforts in maximizing local ownership & participation, fostering skills development, and creating employment opportunities for Guyanese citizens. TOTALTEC Inc's successful acquisition of the certificate underscores its dedication to advancing local content objectives and supporting the sustainable growth of Guyana's energy sector.
The company's commitment to local content principles encompasses various aspects of its operations, including workforce development, supplier engagement, community engagement, and technology transfer. "We are honored to receive the Guyanese Local Content Certificate, which validates our ongoing efforts to prioritize local participation and contribute to the socio-economic progress of Guyana," said Lars Mangal, Founder of TOTALTEC Inc. "This achievement underscores our commitment to hiring and developing local talent, fostering partnerships, engaging local suppliers, and investing in skills transfer initiatives."
TOTALTEC Inc's local content initiatives include partnering with local educational institutions to provide training and internship opportunities, establishing apprenticeship programs, and supporting the development of local suppliers through capacity-building initiatives. The company's commitment to local content extends beyond regulatory requirements, as it aims to empower Guyanese individuals and businesses to actively participate in the oil and gas sector.
The Local Content Certificate serves as a testament to TOTALTEC Inc's dedication to upholding the highest standards of excellence, local participation, and sustainability. The company remains focused on delivering innovative and reliable oilfield services while driving economic growth, job creation, and skills development in Guyana.
For more information about TOTALTEC and its comprehensive range of oilfield services, please visit https://www.totaltec-os.com/ or email info@totaltec-os.com .
About TOTALTEC Inc.:
TOTALTEC Inc. is a Guyanese owned and operated company focused on the success of the energy industry in Guyana for the benefit of the country, its people, and partner companies. It does this through a focus on services and partnerships that both add value and build capacity. Services include infrastructure development, workforce management, supply chain logistics, training, specialized engineering and consultancy services. Qualified and motivated Guyanese develop through the TOTALTEC Academy, where more than 2,500 have been trained to international standards. Partnerships prioritize products and services that are starting points to grow from, creating Guyanese led companies, for example Jaguar Oilfield Services. Facilities include multi-client offices/shop/lab fabrication, open yards and storage areas. The TOTALTEC 96% Guyanese workforce includes 6 nationalities with more than 160 years of international oilfield experience. https://www.totaltec-os.com/
