PatchMaster's Rapid West Coast Expansion Continues with the Launch of a New Franchise in Portland, OR
Scott Baumer Joins the PatchMaster Family to Bring High-Quality Drywall Repair Services to Portland, ORPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster, the leading provider of fast and professional drywall and plaster repairs, is proud to announce the addition of a new franchise owner to its team. Scott Baumer, a seasoned entrepreneur and licensed residential mortgage loan officer is the proud owner of PatchMaster Serving Portland Metro West.
Scott Baumer brings a wealth of professional experiences to his new role as a PatchMaster franchise owner. Before joining PatchMaster, he operated a successful medical device distributorship focused on specialty neurosurgery products. With his leadership and guidance, the company grew to 17 employees covering six states in the west. Baumer excels at finding and retaining quality people to employ and focusing his team on providing high service to customers and referral partners.
After COVID-19 disrupted his medical device distributorship, Baumer explored new business opportunities aligned with his interests and expertise. His research led him to PatchMaster, which he found to be a recession-resilient business that serves the needs of homeowners and businesses alike. As a franchise owner, Baumer is most excited about building a team that works together to achieve its goals and help others reach their objectives.
"I am thrilled to welcome Scott Baumer to the PatchMaster family," said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. "His entrepreneurial background and experience building successful businesses from the ground up makes him the perfect fit for our franchise model. With his passion for helping others and his commitment to providing top-quality service, I am confident that Scott will thrive as a PatchMaster franchise owner."
When Scott Baumer is not managing his new PatchMaster franchise, he enjoys pursuing his hobbies and interests. Scott is an avid fly fisherman who loves tossing dry flies to trout and skating a fly for steelhead. He also enjoys exploring the east side of the Cascades on his dirt bike, taking in the beautiful scenery of the Pacific Northwest. Additionally, Scott is passionate about baseball and serves as the manager of a semi-professional baseball team in the local area. These activities allow Scott to relax and unwind while staying active and engaged in his community.
PatchMaster Serving Portland Metro West offers a fast and professional solution for drywall and plaster repairs in residential and commercial spaces. They serve the communities of Beaverton, Hillsboro, Lake Oswego, Marylhurst, Portland, Sherwood, Tualatin, West Linn, Wilsonville, and others in the Metro West Region. For more information about PatchMaster Serving Portland Metro West or to schedule a free repair estimate, visit https://metrowest.patchmaster.com or call (503) 694-9544.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, NJ, PatchMaster is a franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold 125 territories to franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned as a pioneering drywall franchise to revolutionize the home services industry.
PatchMaster's business model offers customers a fast, professional solution for drywall repair. Most handymen, contractors, and large drywall companies want to do more than just minor drywall repair. That is where PatchMaster fills the critical niche in the market. PatchMaster repairs holes caused by renters, plumbing leaks, and DIY projects that never seem to end. Most PatchMaster repair jobs are done in a single visit.
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.
Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-4900 to learn more.
