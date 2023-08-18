"Empowering Black Women: I Choose Me Foundation Takes a Stand Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault"
I Choose Me Foundation: Empowering Survivors and Transforming Lives.
The I Choose Me Foundation is more than just an organization; it's a movement”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The I Choose Me Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering black women who have survived or are currently suffering from domestic violence or sexual assault, announces its official launch. Founded by Sekia Bennett, a survivor herself, the foundation aims to provide support, resources, and a safe haven for women looking to regain their independence and become financially free.
— Sekia Bennett
Through its comprehensive range of services, the I Choose Me Foundation offers survivors a path to healing, growth, and empowerment. Recognizing the unique challenges faced by black women in these situations, the foundation strives to create a violence-free future and a community where resilience triumphs.
At the core of the I Choose Me Foundation's mission is the provision of essential resources. Survivors can access job training programs, receive financial literacy education, and benefit from housing assistance, among other valuable services. By equipping women with the skills and knowledge they need, the foundation enables them to rebuild their lives and find their footing in society once again.
"We rise above the pain and reclaim our power, transforming our scars into strength," says Sekia Bennett, founder of the I Choose Me Foundation. "Having overcome my own struggles, I am driven to provide a safe haven for women who have endured similar trauma. My ultimate goal is to help them reclaim their lives and foster a community where healing flourishes."
The I Choose Me Foundation's commitment to supporting survivors extends beyond the provision of resources. The foundation serves as a beacon of hope, offering unwavering support and a listening ear to those in need. Through counseling services, mentorship programs, and peer support groups, survivors can find solace and connect with others who have walked a similar path.
To further expand its reach and impact, the I Choose Me Foundation will be hosting a series of upcoming events aimed at raising awareness about domestic violence and sexual assault. These events will provide opportunities for survivors to share their stories, learn from inspiring guest speakers, and engage in empowering activities. Details about these events will be available on the foundation's website and social media platforms.
"The I Choose Me Foundation is more than just an organization; it's a movement," affirms Sekia Bennett. "Together, we can break the cycle of violence, empower survivors, and build a society where every woman feels safe and free."
About I Choose Me Foundation:
The I Choose Me Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Houston, Texas, dedicated to empowering black women who have survived or are currently experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault. By providing resources, support, and a safe haven, the foundation aims to help survivors reclaim their lives and create a violence-free future. For more information, please visit www.icmfoundation.com.
To stay updated on the foundation's work and upcoming events, follow them on Instagram at instagram.com/icm.foundation and on Facebook at facebook.com/ICMFndn.
Contact:
Sekia Bennett
Founder, I Choose Me Foundation
Email: info@icmfoundation.com
Phone: 888-351-3357
Sekia Bennett
I choose me foundation
+1 888-351-3357
email us here