Sarcoma Foundation of America Honors David M. Loeb, M.D. with Nobility in Science Award at Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala

DAMASCUS, MD, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA), an organization dedicated to increasing research and awareness for sarcoma, today announced that David M. Loeb, M.D., Ph.D., has been selected to receive the 2023 Nobility in Science Award during SFA’s Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala on September 19, 2023, in New York, NY. The Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala is SFA’s flagship fundraising event, featuring extraordinary honorees, tributes to sarcoma cancer survivors and advocates, and recognizing important advances in science and research.

The Nobility in Science Award is presented annually to a deserving, visionary sarcoma surgeon and researcher who has taken on an integral role in advancing drug development for sarcoma patients. Awardees receiving this honor have contributed in a significant way to the advancement of science, and care and treatment for sarcoma patients.

Dr. Loeb is Chief of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Cellular Therapy at Children’s Hospital at Montefiore and a Professor of Developmental and Molecular Biology at Montefiore Einstein, both located in Bronx, NY. His clinical work focuses on tumors of connective tissue, such as bone and muscle. He also has expertise in the care of children with other solid tumors.

SFA is honoring Dr. Loeb with the Nobility in Science Award for his work utilizing experimental models to investigate bone tumor metastasis in sarcoma patients. This work developing radiopharmaceutical agents and small molecule inhibitors to treat sarcomas has the sarcoma community optimistic for the future. SFA recognizes Dr. Loeb as a leader in the sarcoma community whose commitment to improving patient outcomes is extraordinary and well-deserved of recognition. His expertise also supports SFA’s mission through his work on the SFA Medical Advisory Board.

“Dr. Loeb has done much to advance the medical community’s understanding of sarcoma and its treatment,” said SFA CEO Brandi Felser. “SFA is presenting this award to him for his past contributions to sarcoma research and in anticipation of his future groundbreaking work to improve sarcoma patient outcomes.”

For more information about SFA and how you can support the 2023 Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala, go to www.curesarcoma.org/nyccelebration/.

About the Sarcoma Foundation of America

The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, is an advocate for increased research to find new and better therapies with which to treat patients with sarcoma. The organization raises money to privately fund grants for sarcoma researchers and conducts education and advocacy efforts on behalf of sarcoma patients. For more information, please visit www.curesarcoma.org.

About Sarcoma

Sarcoma is a rare cancer in adults (1 percent of all adult cancers) but rather prevalent in children (about 15% of all childhood cancers). At any one time, 200,000 patients and their families are struggling with sarcoma. Every year, nearly 17,370 new cases are diagnosed and more than 7,280 people die from the disease.