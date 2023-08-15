Proposed Interchange on U.S. 30 at 610th & Airport Road Intersection in Nevada to be discussed on Aug. 22, 2023

AMES, Iowa – Aug. 15, 2023 – Join the Iowa Department of Transportation for a virtual or an in-person public information meeting to share your input on proposed improvements in Nevada.

Proposed changes to the area include a new interchange near the existing intersection with 610th Avenue/Airport Road, paving Maple Road on the south side of U.S. 30, and paving a new road (237th Street/West A Avenue) on the north side of U.S. 30. All existing interchanges will also be closed from I-35 east to the 19th Street interchange in Nevada.





In-person meeting:

When: Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, anytime between 5 and 6:30 pm

Location: Nevada City Hall, 1209 6th St. Nevada

Description: You will be provided with information about the project, and you can talk through your ideas with our staff and consultants. There will be no formal presentation. The meeting space is accessible to people with disabilities. If you require more support at the meeting, please notify the contact listed below by Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Virtual presentation:

When: Anytime between Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 (around Noon) – Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

How to Attend: Navigate to https://bit.ly/iowadotreg5486

Description: The website will help you get information about the project and allow you to give us feedback. If you would like to receive future emails about this project or submit a comment or question for this project, you can go directly to: https://bit.ly/iowadotcom5486 Comments are due by Wednesday, Aug. 30.

For general information regarding the public meeting, Allison Smyth, P.E., assistant district engineer, Iowa DOT District 1 Office, 1020 S. Fourth St., Ames, Iowa 50010, phone 515-239-1635 or 800-899-0623, email [email protected]

Please contact the person listed above if you need information in another language or if you need an interpreter. We will provide these at no cost to you.

Favor de notificar la persona listado arriba si necesita información en otro idioma o si necesita un traductor. Se lo proporcionaremos sin costo a usted.

Find information on any DOT project at www.iowadot.gov/pim. There are several ways to keep informed about projects in your area.



Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at [email protected].