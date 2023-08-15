Submit Release
Public input requested for a proposed bridge replacement on Iowa 14 in Grundy County

Posted on: August 15, 2023


AMES, Iowa – Aug. 15, 2023 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is asking for your input on the proposed bridge replacement on Iowa 14 over Wolf Creek, 0.8 miles north of County Road D67 in Grundy County.

Traffic on Iowa 14 will be detoured using Iowa 96, Grundy County Road T-29, and Iowa 175.

If you would like to receive future emails about this project or submit a comment or question for this project, you can go directly to: https://bit.ly/iowadotcom5465. Initial comments are due by Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.

For general information regarding the proposed project, contact, Allison Smyth, P.E., assistant district engineer, Iowa DOT District 1 Office, 1020 S. Fourth St., Ames, Iowa 50010, phone 515-239-1635 or 800-899-0623, email [email protected]

Please contact the person listed above if you need information in another language or if you need an interpreter. We will provide these at no cost to you.

Favor de notificar la persona listado arriba si necesita información en otro idioma o si necesita un traductor. Se lo proporcionaremos sin costo a usted.

Find information on any DOT project at www.iowadot.gov/pim. There are several ways to keep informed about projects in your area.


Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at [email protected].

Public input requested for a proposed bridge replacement on Iowa 14 in Grundy County

