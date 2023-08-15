eHealth Technologies to Exhibit and Sponsor at the Civitas Networks for Health 2023 Annual Conference
Covering the latest trends and best practices in public-private partnerships that inspire health care transformation
This is a great opportunity for thought leaders to connect and share insights on how to maximize our efforts and improve the quality of care in our communities”ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- eHealth Technologies, a leading healthcare technology company that is focused on improving the patient experience, will be exhibiting as a sponsor of the 2023 Civitas Annual Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, from August 20-23.
— Dan Torrens, CEO, eHealth Technologies
“Civitas is the largest non-profit association of health information exchanges (HIEs) and regional health improvement collaboratives (RHICs) and we couldn’t be more pleased to help them promote interoperability and data sharing at the highest levels,” said Dan Torrens, CEO, eHealth Technologies.
The upcoming conference brings together public and private organizations focused on improving the quality of care in our communities through the use of health information technology, data analytics, and multistakeholder collaborations and exchanges.
“This is a great opportunity for us to connect with other thought leaders to share insights on how to maximize our efforts locally and regionally. We are a team of innovators making giant strides every day -- improving and saving lives,” Torrens added.
Visit us at booth 629 and let’s talk about how eHealth Connect® Image Exchange is currently fully integrated into some of the largest HIE’s in the country, and how our technology has increased HIE utilization and participation growth.
Learn more or register for this highly anticipated event this August in National Harbor, Maryland: https://www.civitasforhealth.org/2023-annual-conference/.
About eHealth Technologies
eHealth Technologies is a leading healthcare technology company that advances the delivery of life-altering care.
We do this by expediting the collection of medical records, images and pathology materials to help patients avoid duplicate testing and allow clinicians to create comprehensive care plans that get their patients on the road to recovery, quickly.
Our team of experts take great pride in working behind the scenes to help millions of patients benefit from faster access to lifesaving medical services ranging from cancer care to organ transplants to emergency care.
We have helped over 2.5 million patients and continue to make a difference in hundreds of thousands of lives every year and are proud to be trusted by the top health systems throughout the United States.
Visit www.eHealthTechnologies.com.
