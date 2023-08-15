The Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented his credentials to the King of Cambodia

15/08/2023

On August 14, 2023, the ceremony of presenting credentials by Ambassador M.Mashalov to the King of Cambodia Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Kingdom of Cambodia (with residence in Kuala Lumpur) was held in the “Royal Palace of Cambodia”.

In the framework of the ceremony, the Ambassador conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni and friendly people of Cambodia from the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The King, in his turn, requested the Ambassador to convey the warmest and friendly greetings to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and expressed his best wishes to the people of Turkmenistan.