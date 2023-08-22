Health Meets Luxury: Infinity Imperial Syner-D Launch Elevates Home Wellness

The Imperial Syner-D's unique Flex-Track combines the full-body coverage of an L-Track with the stretching capabilities of an S-Track.

Blending innovative design, cutting-edge technology, an ingenious Flexing-Track, to create the ideal fusion for indulging in on-demand massages

The Imperial Syner-D massage chair represents a new era of wellness technology, blending state-of-the-art features with timeless therapeutic comfort for years to come.” — David Figler, EVP Product Development and Brand

SEABROOK, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Massage Chairs is thrilled to unveil its latest innovation in relaxation technology, the Infinity Imperial® Syner-D®. Combing cutting-edge design, and advanced massage techniques, with a Flexing-Track technology, this remarkable massage chair is poised to revolutionize the way individuals experience relaxation.

In recent years, the trend of utilizing massage for its amazing health benefits has surged in popularity, with individuals seeking natural ways to enhance their physical and mental well-being. Beyond just simple relaxation, massage (massage chairs) has been shown to help reduce stress, improve circulation, and even help alleviate certain muscle pains. In response to this trend, many people are choosing to bring the soothing effects of massage into the comfort of their own homes.

“The Imperial Syner-D represents a new paradigm in relaxation technology,” said David Figler, Executive Vice President of Product Development & Brand at Infinity Massage Chairs. “It’s unique combination of features offer a transformative experience, that revitalizes both body and soul, setting a new standard for modern wellness.”

The Imperial Syner-D’s unique Flex-Track design combines the full-body coverage of an L-Track with the stretching capabilities of an S-Track. Additional features include Intelligent Voice Command, plus comprehensive lower body massage with features like Complete Calf™ Kneading + Oscillation, and Total Sole Foot Reflexology Rollers. Complementing its state-of-the-art massage technology is the Imperial’s sleek 8” touch screen tablet controller. The tablet’s intuitive interface lets you easily navigate and operate your chair, and the new Infinity Control feature allows you to have complete custom control over your massage experience.

The addition of a premium massage chair transforms the concept of a wellness retreat, allowing people to create their own oasis of tranquility within their living spaces. Infinity’s Imperial Syner-D embodies the perfect fusion of relaxation and advanced technology, making it possible to enjoy professional-grade massages on-demand.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Infinity Imperial Syner-D Massage chairs to customers seeking the ultimate relaxation experience,” said Figler. “This massage chair represents a new era of wellness technology, blending state-of-the-art features with timeless therapeutic comfort for years to come. We believe it will redefine the way people prioritize their self-care and wellness.” As the quest for holistic well-being continues to gain momentum, the integration of a massage chair into one’s home has become an essential component of a comprehensive approach to self-care.

The Infinity Imperial Syner-D is on tour, visiting a Costco Wholesale Club near you or learn more through online resellers.

Founded in 2009 in Seabrook, New Hampshire, Infinity is a premium massage and wellness chair producer that delivers innovative solutions to promote wellness for all lifestyles with durable, customizable, and user-friendly massage products. The company designs, manufacturers and markets premium massage chairs and handheld body massagers and is the number one premium massage chair seller in the United States.

Infinity Imperial Syner-D Highlight Video