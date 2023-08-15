Adobe Population Health Ranks No. 2,271 on the 2023 Inc. 5000
Within the Health Services Industry, Adobe Ranks No. 157 Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Our team has seen growth not only financially but also in the number of our employees, health plan partners and health plan members we manage daily.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. revealed today Adobe Population Health ranks No. 2,271 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
— Jayme Ambrose
“I am extremely excited to be among those on this list of fastest growing companies,” said Jayme Ambrose, DNP, RN, CCN, chief executive officer at Adobe. “Our rank within the health services industry speaks volumes. Our team has seen growth not only financially but also in the number of our employees, health plan partners and health plan members we manage daily.”
Adobe provides interventional care management services across multiple states through a hybrid care model delivering whole-person care. By combining proprietary risk stratification and health risk assessment with virtual and in-home care delivery, Adobe gathers a complete picture of at-risk members, coordinating seamlessly with primary care while addressing social determinants, improving outcomes and lowering costs. Applying the human touch, Adobe develops real relationships forging a pathway forward and improving both the human and health condition of each member. Since opening in 2017, Adobe Population Health has grown from 12 employees and one office to approximately 300 employees in seven offices across the Southwest. The company provides healthcare solution services to more than 200,000 lives.
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.
“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”
“Our mission to positively impact the lives we touch drives our passion here at Adobe,” said Ambrose. “We look forward to continued growth and expanding our footprint nationally.
About Adobe Population Health
Since 2018, Adobe Population Health (formerly Adobe Care & Wellness) has been an innovator providing whole-person, proactive care management services supporting more than 200,000 members nationally. Specializing in Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans Adobe customizes programs by identifying at-risk members and intervening with a whole-person proactive care approach addressing social determinants first so that a member’s health can become their top priority. Adobe is the only care management company in the U.S. leveraging a hybrid, integrated model offering preventative care that is successfully reducing emergency department visits and hospital readmits while increasing member retention and satisfaction. Adobe, changing how healthcare is delivered. For more information visit www.adobepophealth.com/.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.
About Inc.
Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
Abby Davenport
Punching Nun Group
+1 479-877-5777
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn