Vidac Pharma Holding cooperation with Centroderm GMBH for its next Clinical Trial in Actinic Keratosis
Vidac Pharma is proud to announce that its next pre-Phase 3 Clinical trial on advanced AK will be held in close collaboration with Centroderm Gmbh
Vidac pharma Holding Plc (XSTU:SYM: T9G; ISIN: GB00BM9XQ619; WKN: A3DTUQ)
Vidac Pharma developed a completely new approach to Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer with potentially low side effect due to the specificity of their drug candidate.”UK, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vidac Pharma is proud to announce that its next pre-Phase 3 Clinical trial on advanced Actinic Keratosis will be held in close collaboration with Centroderm Gmbh headed by Prof. Thomas Dirschka a world Key Opinion Leader in the dermatology field. The two parties are working together to establish the precise protocol of the trial which will address the more advanced cases of Actinic Keratosis with high proliferation profile which are the most prone to evolve into Squamous Cell Carcinoma a dangerous form of Cancer.
— Dr. Dirschka
Prof Dirschka`s dermatological clinic possesses all the capacities to both select and treat those patients with potential high risk and declared “We are happy to work with Vidac Pharma which developed a completely new approach to Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer with potentially low side effect due to the specificity of their drug candidate”.
Prof. Herzberg Chairman of Vidac Pharma commented “Most of the lesions in Actinic Keratosis are not going to evolve on the spectrum to Squamous Cell Carcinoma. Our product aims to target those which have this dangerous potential and only those. In previous Phase 2B we observed exceptionally low side effects because of this specificity. We are very hopeful that this collaboration combining the exceptional capacities of Centroderm and Prof Dirschka research and our new approach to reverse the Warburg effect will help patients in the near future.”
About Vidac Pharma: Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc. London, is the holding company of Vidac Pharma Ltd. Rehovot. The Company is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing First-in-class medicines to help people suffering from a range of oncologic and dermatologic diseases.
About Centroderm: CentroDerm GmbH headed by Prof. Thomas Dirschka and Dr. Lutz Schmitz is a specialized treatment facility in the field of dermatology with • a private dermatological practice • a surgical treatment facility with a high-end equipped dermatological surgery area • a dermatological laser center with twelve different state-of-the-art skin lasers • a dermato-histological laboratory • a molecular biology laboratory • a clinical study center.
