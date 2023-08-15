Vidac Pharma Holding cooperation with Centroderm GMBH for its next Clinical Trial in Actinic Keratosis

Vidac Pharma is proud to announce that its next pre-Phase 3 Clinical trial on advanced AK will be held in close collaboration with Centroderm Gmbh

Vidac pharma Holding Plc (XSTU:SYM: T9G; ISIN: GB00BM9XQ619; WKN: A3DTUQ)

Vidac Pharma developed a completely new approach to Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer with potentially low side effect due to the specificity of their drug candidate.” — Dr. Dirschka