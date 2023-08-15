ProHance Showcases Innovations and Insights at LATAM WFM Summit in Bogota
Khiv Singh, Senior Vice President - Growth, ProHance Analytics speaks at GWFM - Chartered Institute of Global Workforce Management Summit held in Bogota, Colombia
ProHance at GWFM - Chartered Institute of Global Workforce Management Summit held recently in Bogota, Colombia
ProHance Demonstrates Future-Ready Workforce Solutions and Insights at GWFM I Chartered Institute of Global Workforce Management SummitBOGOTA, COLOMBIA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ProHance, a new-age workforce analytics and operations enablement platform participated in the GWFM I Chartered Institute of Global Workforce Management Summit held recently in Bogota, Colombia.
The summit, which brought together prominent experts and professionals from USA, Canada, APAC, EMEA, LATAM, ANZ, and beyond, provided an exclusive platform to share insights, exchange ideas, and explore innovations in the realm of workforce management. ProHance was represented by Khiv Singh, Senior Vice President - Growth, ProHance Analytics, who highlighted the company's cutting-edge solutions and vision for the future.
The LATAM WFM summit emerged as a confluence of thought leaders and practitioners in the realm of workforce management. With attendees from diverse global regions, the summit offered a unique opportunity to delve into the challenges, trends, and solutions shaping the dynamic landscape of workforce management on a global scale.
Khiv Singh presented the audience with a comprehensive overview of ProHance's innovative solutions, emphasizing the impact of technology-driven approaches in optimizing workforce efficiency and productivity. He elucidated ProHance's commitment to delivering tailored solutions that meet the unique demands of various industries and regions represented at the summit.
"The GWFM I Chartered Institute of Global Workforce Management Summit serves as an ideal platform to engage with experts and practitioners in workforce management from around the world. We are thrilled to showcase how ProHance's data-driven solutions are empowering Enterprises to elevate their workforce strategies and drive sustainable growth," said Khiv Singh.
ProHance's participation in the summit underscored its dedication to shaping the future of workforce management through technology-enabled solutions. By fostering collaboration, sharing insights, and spotlighting innovations, ProHance continues to play an integral role in advancing the discipline of workforce management.
About ProHance:
ProHance is a leading provider of omni-channel operations management solutions, offering a comprehensive platform to optimize back-office, chat, and email servicing operations. With real-time visibility and data-driven insights, ProHance empowers organizations to achieve operational excellence. With a global presence and a proven track record, ProHance is committed to delivering high-quality solutions to enterprises across various industries. ProHance boasts a track record of success with over 300,000 users across 150 enterprises in 24 countries, facilitating operational excellence for organizations worldwide.
