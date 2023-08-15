Leading entrepreneur wins Australian Defence Cooperation Program funding to deliver training to Timor-Leste Government
Respected training and workforce development services provider, ISAT has delivered professional development training courses to personnel in Timor-Leste.
Well known and highly respected training and workforce development services provider, Industry Safety Assessment and Training (ISAT), has delivered a broad range of professional development training courses to government personnel in Timor-Leste. The work was undertaken as part of funding provided to ISAT through the Australian Defence Cooperation Program.
Founded by well-known Dili based Australian entrepreneur and training industry stalwart Tammy Kassiou, the ISAT group consists of a number of brands with expertise in training and workforce development.
ISAT provides high quality training and professional development services in Timor-Leste to support the need for semi-skilled and skilled workers to join the growing number of companies wanting to engage local people for their businesses in East Timor and internationally. This work facilitates the deployment of skilled workers across businesses and industries within Timor-Leste and overseas. In addition, it also trains and upskills local people to international standard and assists them to find employment. As a result, local Timor-Leste people have a pathway to employment across a broad range of industries and are even able to gain the skills and support needed to pursue their own business start-up goals.
ISAT’s work provides important assistance to organisations undertaking business in the region by helping them to address local content needs, and employ appropriately skilled local workers.
“We are absolutely delighted to work with the Australian Defence Cooperation Program to deliver professional development training to government personnel in Timor-Leste,” Ms Kassiou said.
“The program involves delivering a range of critical skilling across key areas of capability including project management, communication, procurement, contract management, finance, business administration and negotiation, just to name a few.
“The courses will be delivered at our campus facilities in Dili by our highly trained and experienced trainers. Our campus facilities include cutting edge technology ensuring that we are able to deliver the courses using interactive and immersive learning techniques. We expect to train over 200 people as part of our work.
“We worked with high level program and government stakeholders to ensure the course content was customised to meet the individual workplace needs of participants to maximise learning outcomes.”
The professional development training is considered a key aspect of Australia’s Defence Cooperation Program.
The Australian Defence Cooperation Program in Timor-Leste is an important element of both countries’ commitment to the economic prosperity and security of the region,” Kassiou added.
“The professional development training will support the aims of the Australian Defence Cooperation Program in assisting to achieve capacity building within the Ministry of Defence Force Timor-Leste.”
About ISAT
Founded by Australian entrepreneur and industry stalwart, Themelina Kassiou, affectionately known as Tammy Kassiou, Industry Safety Assessment and Training (ISAT) is a Timor-Leste based business highly respected for its services in providing training and job capability preparation to a broad range of industries. The business plays a key role in supporting local content initiatives, skills development and furthering sustainable social, environmental, and economic development through partnerships with government and industry sectors.
About Tammy Kassiou
Tammy Kassiou is the founder and chairperson of Philitimo Group, a global business which overarches a number of complementary businesses including ISAT that provide leadership, expertise and services across the training and job placement sector to a broad range of industries in multiple countries including: Timor-Leste, Vanuatu and Pacific Islands, Philippines, Mozambique, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Greece and Europe.
