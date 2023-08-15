DrKumo Awarded U.S. Veterans Affairs $1 Billion National Contracts for RPM-HT Tech Solutions with Three Other Vendors
DrKumo to help Veterans manage chronic conditions with Remote Patient Monitoring.
We are not just delivering technology; we are revolutionizing health care for the nation’s heroes by providing timely and comprehensive insights into their health.”BUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DrKumo Inc., a leading provider of Connected Health Technology Solutions, is pleased to announce that the company is one of the four winners who has been awarded the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) eight-year, $1.032 billion-dollar national contract to provide Remote Patient Monitoring-Home Telehealth (RPM-HT) technology solutions.
“Being chosen as a key partner in this monumental endeavor underlines our commitment and expertise in delivering world-class Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Disease Management Protocols (DMP) solutions," said Dr. Kelly Nguyen, CEO of DrKumo. "We are not just delivering technology; we are revolutionizing health care for the nation’s heroes by providing timely and comprehensive insights into their health.”
The VA's Office of Connected Care will utilize the systems and tools provided by DrKumo to monitor the chronic health conditions of the Veterans from the comfort of their homes. With this contract award, DrKumo will deliver RPM-HT technology solutions to the VA's extensive network of the Veterans across the United States. A paramount feature of the DrKumo RPM-HT solutions is Disease Management Protocols (DMPs), which provide patients with daily interactive modules. These protocols not only empower the Veterans to grasp their medical conditions better but also offer real-time symptom communication, fostering proactive healthcare decisions that can prevent hospital visits and improve overall health.
The comprehensive DrKumo RPM platform seamlessly collects a rich array of both physiologic data (blood pressure, weight, blood glucose, etc.) and subjective insights through patient feedback on their health status. This dual approach gives Care Coordinators an unparalleled, 360-degree analysis of a patient's health condition, allowing for more accurate and tailored interventions. The pressing demands for advanced remote healthcare have only emphasized the need for such state-of-the-art systems. DrKumo selection underscores the VA’s aim to employ leading edge technologies to ensure veterans receive the best care, no matter where they reside.
About DrKumo Inc.
DrKumo is a URAC-accredited technology leader in highly scalable, continuous, real-time Remote Patient Monitoring and Disease Management Programs for Chronic Disease Management, Acute Care, Post-Operation, and Hospital Care at Home.
DrKumo solves the most painful problems in healthcare with a user-friendly solution powered by its state-of-the-art, HIPAA-compliant, mobile-enabled, continuous real-time monitoring, and AI/ML engine. The company’s RPM and DMP technology enable patients to manage their health conditions in the comfort of their homes and support healthcare providers with real-time intelligence for timely intervention. DrKumo revolutionizes the way people access quality health care across the world. With a culture that is innovative, collaborative, and technology-driven, DrKumo provides the most effective solutions to both patients and healthcare providers.
