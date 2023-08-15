The President of Turkmenistan received the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia

15/08/2023

On August 14, 2023, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the newly appointed Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General, Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Kaha Imnadze.

Expressing sincere gratitude for the opportunity of a personal meeting and a welcome, the diplomat conveyed greetings to the head of Turkmenistan from UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who addressed the best wishes to all the Turkmen people.

Thanking for the kind words and conveying greetings and best wishes to the UN Secretary General, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov congratulated Mr. Kaha Imnadze on his appointment as Special Representative of the UN Secretary General, Head of UNRCCA and wished him great success in his activities in this responsible post.

In continuation of the meeting, it was emphasized that over the past years, the Regional Center, the initiative of which belongs to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, has carried out effective work to promote preventive diplomacy, created new interaction formats and implemented specific programs.

Great importance is also attached to close partnership with the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, which was established in Ashgabat in accordance with the decision of the UN General Assembly with the support of neighboring states and members of the Security Council. For more than 15 years of its existence, UNRCCA has established itself as an effective platform connecting the United Nations system with the Central Asian countries in the search for solutions to topical issues and problems of our time.

Expressing sincere gratitude to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Hero-Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for the ongoing support provided in the activities of the Regional Center, Mr. Kaha Imnadze emphasized that neutral Turkmenistan makes a significant contribution to strengthening peace, creating a climate of mutual understanding and trust, and promoting a constructive political and diplomatic dialogue in the region and the world. As the diplomat assured, for his part, he will do everything to strengthen the established fruitful cooperation, based on solid experience of joint work and having great potential.

At the end of the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Special Representative of the UN Secretary General, head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia Kaha Imnadze expressed confidence that the long-term partnership between Turkmenistan and the United Nations, which is of a strategic nature, will continue to develop successfully in the name of world peace, prosperity and progress.