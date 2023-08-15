SCAN Health Plan is Recognized by Great Place to Work for the Third Consecutive Year
Employee Ratings Increased Across All Categories Compared to Last Year’s ResultsLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s largest and fastest growing not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, is proud to announce that it has been recognized for the third consecutive year by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, as one of the nation’s top employers in 2023.
“We are extremely proud of this honor as it comes during a period of rapid growth and diversification at SCAN,” said Dr. Sachin Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “This recognition reflects our team’s dedication to our mission and to creating a culture of excellence and innovation.”
Great Place to Work® is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying outstanding employee experiences.
SCAN’s Great Place to Work survey results revealed:
• SCAN employee satisfaction increased from 90% in 2022 to 94% in 2023.
• 97% of SCAN employees said that they “feel welcome when joining SCAN.”
• 97% also “feel good about the way we contribute to the community.”
In addition, when employees reflected on what makes SCAN Health Plan a great workplace, they used words such as 'people,' 'benefits,' 'care,' and 'recharge.'
“The Great Place to Work recognition is the voice of our employees and serves as a reflection of their support for SCAN’s mission-driven and inclusive culture,” said Lindsay Crawley-Herbert, chief people officer at SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan.
Crawley-Herbert also noted that for those interested in joining a mission-driven organization and to tackling some of the biggest challenges facing older adults today, please visit and bookmark the organization’s Careers Page.
About SCAN Group
SCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves more than 285,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched three mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, and myPlace Health (a joint venture with Commonwealth Care Alliance), each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. Additionally, in 2022 SCAN acquired The Residentialist Group, now known as HomeBase Medical, to support chronic disease management and palliative care for older adults in the home. SCAN’s care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 30,000 members. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org or follow SCAN on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
