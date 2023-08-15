ProHance participates in the Nasscom Insights Day
Co-Founder & CTO, ProHance, Kishore Reddy; and Co-Founder & COO, ProHance Rajesh Sharma at Nasscom Insights Day
ProHance Co-Founders Kishore Reddy and Rajesh Sharma Share Insights on Tech SME Success and Digital Transformation at Nasscom Insights DayBENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kishore Reddy, Co-Founder and CTO, ProHance and Rajesh Sharma, Co-Founder and COO, ProHance spoke at the recently concluded Nasscom Insights Day - 'What should Tech SME do to thrive in a 'No Normal World.'
The session showcased 3 impactful reports:
* The Year That Was & India’s Tech SMEs: Rising in the Global Digital Arena.
* The Year That Will Be: Future of Work, 2024 Industry Outlook, SME Outlook.
* Generative AI Startup Landscape in India - A 2023 Perspective.
The event served as a vibrant platform for industry leaders to discuss the latest advancements and the burgeoning prominence of India's Tech SMEs on the global digital landscape. Amidst insightful discussions on industry trends and challenges, Kishore Reddy and Rajesh Sharma shared their journeys into the realm of SMEs and their instrumental roles in establishing ProHance.
The Nasscom Insights Day brought together luminaries from the technology landscape to delve into the dynamic developments in India's tech sector. With the rise of Tech SMEs gaining momentum and making an indelible mark on the global tech stage, this event served as an invaluable opportunity to exchange ideas, insights, and strategies.
Kishore Reddy shared his unique perspective on the transformative journey from established corporations to spearheading a dynamic tech SME. He emphasized the pivotal role of innovation and adaptability in driving ProHance's growth trajectory and its impact on digital transformation across industries.
Rajesh Sharma brought his expertise to the forefront, discussing the challenges and opportunities faced by SMEs in a rapidly evolving tech ecosystem. He shared ProHance's success story, highlighting the company's dedication to addressing these challenges through cutting-edge solutions that drive operational efficiency and excellence.
"At ProHance, we're passionate about driving digital transformation and empowering SMEs to thrive in the global tech arena. Our participation in Nasscom Insights Day allowed us to share our insights, experiences, and vision for the future with fellow industry leaders," remarked Kishore Reddy.
Rajesh Sharma added, "The event showcased the collective dynamism of India's tech SMEs. We were thrilled to contribute our perspectives on how SMEs can leverage technology to overcome obstacles and emerge as competitive players on the global stage."
The discussion resonated with the overarching theme of leveraging digital transformation for SME success. The insights shared by Kishore Reddy and Rajesh Sharma reflected ProHance's commitment to propelling businesses into the realm of efficiency, innovation, and growth. As the tech industry continues to evolve, ProHance remains at the forefront, driving change, and contributing to the narrative of India's digital future.
