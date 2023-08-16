Cool Cat Technologies Adds Arnold Silvestri as Bus Dev Consultant

The consulting firm focused in the managed care, workers compensation and property and casualty marketplace is expanding.

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cool Cat Technologies, LLC, market-leading experts in healthcare business development, announces that Arnold Silvestri, a recognized industry innovator and healthcare strategist, has joined the firm as a Business Development Consultant.

With 35+ years of experience in managed care, technology, healthcare delivery and distribution, Silvestri has earned a reputation for executing innovative business strategies that drive corporate growth. He is credited with bringing new innovative companies to market, helping the industry consider new concepts and ideas.

“Arnold broadens the depth of experience and expertise that Cool Cat Technologies can offer to its customers throughout the healthcare marketplace, and his specialized understanding of the needs of healthcare payers and vendors – as well as emerging trends in the industry – represent an invaluable asset to the firm,” says Jonathan Boumstein, CEO and founder of Cool Cat Technologies.

Mr. Silvestri’s experience includes successful development and management of sales & marketing, care management, and operations for multiple stakeholders including self-funded employer and Taft Hartley plans; workers’ compensation and motor vehicle programs; and various government payer plans.

From 2010 to 2023 Silvestri was co-founder and Chief Growth Officer of ManageWare Solutions, where he created and managed strategic alliances with some of the largest payers, providers, and vendors in the industry. Additionally, he helped manage Comprehensive Cost Solutions, the company that was the genesis of ManageWare.

“Cool Cat Technologies is ideally positioned as a leading strategic partner and coordinator of payer-to-industry solutions, and I look forward to making a contribution to this exceptional firm,” says Silvestri. “Our clients can turn to us as a trusted advisor for strategic guidance and market relationships that will impact their capabilities for generating improved revenues, operational savings, and market-facing enhancements.”

The addition of Mr. Silvestri not only expands the Cool Cat Technologies team, but also the company’s footprint as they will now have an office located in Mesa, AZ to complement its headquarters near Madison, WI. The hire signals a pivot point in the company’s growth, further positioning Cool Cat Technologies among the country’s top business development and M&A strategists.

###

Cool Cat Technologies (CCT) is a consulting firm delivering best-in-class services focused in the managed care, workers compensation and property and casualty marketplace. Additional services and expertise include strategic planning, executive development, coaching, team building and digital transformation.