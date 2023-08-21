VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners Invests in WRANGLD to Provide Business & Customer Management Software

WRANGLD is focused on providing the best management software for home service professionals

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia Venture Partners (VVP), the equity investment program of Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), today announced an investment in WRANGLD Richmond, Va.-based WRANGLED is a SaaS company that provides a platform for the trades and service industries that closes the gap between the manufacturer to contractor and from the contractor to the consumer. WRANGLD will use this investment to grow the sales and marketing teams to expand the customer footprint in new regions.

Oftentimes in the plumbing / HVAC industry, contractors are not able to meet consumer expectations due to outdated processes and platform offerings. Because of this, there is often a disconnect between manufacturers, supply houses, and contractors that is impacting how they operate individually and with each other. Contractors often use multiple applications to accomplish their daily tasks, which makes the process longer, and more inefficient. WRANGLD is set to change that with an application that has all platform offerings in one place.

“At WRANGLD, it’s all about the customer experience. Our goal is to pack multiple capabilities into an easy-to-use app, keeping it all in one place,” said Jonathan Dyke, CEO and Co-Founder of WRANGLD. “We saw an opening for improvement in the trades industry, and I’m very proud of the steps our team is taking to take our vision to the next level. We thank VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners’ investment to help continue our growth.”

Most trades and service professionals are not currently using any type of software platform. WRANGLD offers a singular platform that showcases all offers from HVAC, plumbing and electrical, to security, landscaping, cleaning, and much more.

“With a team of dedicated individuals, WRANGLD has created an updated platform to ease the home management process.” says Tom Weithman, VIPC Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director of Virginia Venture Partners. “We are very excited to contribute to their success and see their growth in taking the home services management industry to new heights.”

VIPC’s investment in WRANGLD draws upon funds made available through the U.S. Treasury Department State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) Program.

About WRANGLD

WRANGLD is a SaaS company with a focus on management software for home service professionals. Their innovative approach to trade business operations allows their customers to grow, manage and maintain all aspects of business from one easy-to-use app. WRANGLD’s mission is founded on letting skilled professionals focus on the mastery of their trade while adapting to modern technology without complications — they keep the technology aspect of trade businesses “WRANGLD”. For more information, please visit https://wrangld.com/.

About Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) Virginia Venture Partners, is the equity investment program of VIPC that makes seed-stage equity investments in Virginia-based technology, clean energy, and life science companies with a high potential for achieving rapid growth and generating a significant economic return for entrepreneurs, co-investors, and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Since its inception in 2005, Virginia Venture Partners has deployed $41.8 million in capital across more than 275 portfolio companies, including 17 companies in designated Opportunity Zones. Virginia Venture Partners’ investment decisions are guided by the Virginia Venture Partners Investment Advisory Board (IAB). This independent, third-party panel has drawn from the expertise of leading regional entrepreneurs, angel, and strategic investors, and venture capital firms such as New Enterprise Associates, Grotech Ventures, Harbert Venture Partners HIG Ventures, Edison Ventures, In-Q-Tel, Intersouth Partners, SJF Ventures, Carilion Health Systems, Johnson & Johnson, General Electric, and Alpha Natural Resources. For more information, please visit www.virginiaipc.org/vvp.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities | As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) |Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center |Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.