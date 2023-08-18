VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners Invests in Zoomph to Measure and Value to the Digital World

Analytics platform that helps teams, brands, and agencies measure the value of sponsorships and understand their audiences

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia Venture Partners (VVP), the equity investment program of Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), today announced an investment in Zoomph. Reston, Va.-based Zoomph is a B2B software company that provides the industry-leading sports marketing intelligence platform to brands, teams, and leagues in sports sponsorships in one singular platform. Zoomph will use this investment to expedite product development and widen its customer base. The company's state-of-the-art technology offers organizations comprehensive solutions to explore engagement across various platforms, including social, streaming, linear, and OTT. These tools provide precise broadcast media valuations and consumer insights, thereby enhancing partnership strategies.

How do brands, agencies, and teams measure the value of sponsorships, as well as understand their audiences? As broadcast viewership continues to gain steam and the use of social media continues to rise, the impact of branded media has never been more valuable for brands. With Zoomph, customers can access custom-built industry reports to see consumer research and dive into in-depth data to benchmark alongside other brands, properties, and fan bases within Zoomph’s database of 350M+ social profiles. Every audience has a story; now, brands can ensure they are telling the right story through Zoomph.

“Content fuels commerce and attention is the currency brands seek when partnering in sports and entertainment,” says Amir Zonozi, CEO of Zoomph. “Whether it’s B2B brands looking to engage target customers or DTC brands looking to make an impression on consumers, sports and entertainment partnerships are delivering unprecedented success in increasingly competitive markets, and we’re excited to deliver clarity for brands on the best way forward.

Zoomph’s fully-configured, ready-to-use product allows easy access to view and utilize valuable insights immediately. With their all-in-one app, you can simplify your brand reporting and measure the performance of all partnerships, and use industry insights to discover new opportunities. From social measurement, broadcast, and custom data analytics, Zoomph provides a smarter way to measure partnerships across social media, streaming, and broadcast.

“Between Zoomph’s ability to provide performance marketing measurement against social and broadcast and their ability to adapt with flexible APIs to integrate with already existing systems, Zoomph’s capabilities go beyond traditional partnership measurement,” says Jennifer O’Daniel, VIPC Senior Investment Director of Virginia Venture Partners. “We are not only impressed with Zoomph’s partnership platform, but also their team culture, and we are excited to contribute to their success and see the continued impact they make on the sports media industry.”

VIPC’s investment in Zoomph draws upon funds made available through the U.S. Treasury Department State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) Program.

Zoomph is a leading partnership insights platform that enables brands, leagues, teams, and media to measure partnership portfolios and gain insights into their target audience. Founded in 2016, the company has rapidly grown to become a leading provider of partnership insights supporting customers like the Golden State Warriors, WWE, Washington Commanders, DC United & Angel City FC.

