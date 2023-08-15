Juniper Systems Expands Its Presence in Southern Africa to Meet Demand
Mr. Pieter Otto joins the Juniper Systems Team as Business Development Manager, based in South Africa.
We have so much business throughout Africa, so we’re happy to welcome Pieter to the Juniper Systems family. We know he will have a positive impact with our partners and customers in that region.”BROMSGROVE, WORCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Juniper Systems, a leading manufacturer of ultra-rugged handheld computers, precision GNSS receivers, and GIS mapping/data collection software, announced the expansion of its business development team to southern Africa. Mr. Pieter Otto has joined the company as Business Development Manager, and will be serving partners and customers in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and Kenya.
— Mr. Simon Bowe, Managing Director at Juniper Systems Limited
‘Mr. Otto has wide-ranging experience working with rugged tablets, data collectors and GNSS receivers. He brings about 20 years of experience with him, so we know he is knowledgeable and skilled with these products’, said Mr. Simon Bowe, managing director at Juniper Systems Limited based near Birmingham, UK, and the EMEA Office of Juniper Systems, Inc. ‘His expertise will greatly enhance our team as we formally expand into the southern Africa market’.
Originally from Evander, in Mpumalanga Province in South Africa, Mr. Otto grew up in Gauteng, Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal. He had a long and successful sales career for several companies in GIS field data capture, machine control, and construction equipment, and developed in-field data for navigational maps throughout Africa for Georigin/TomTom.
In 2012 Mr. Otto joined Aciel Geomatics, serving South Africa and specialising in rugged computing devices for GIS, construction, mining and surveying. In 2019, he joined Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, focusing on the same industries. He now joins Juniper Systems, having honed his expertise in rugged field computers, tablets and GNSS products.
Mr. Otto commented that he is excited and grateful to be joining Juniper Systems. ‘The people are what really makes Juniper Systems an excellent company. There is so much thought and pride that goes into the design and manufacture of each product, and everyone at the company works hard to make their products the best. I’m humbled and happy to join such a quality organisation’.
As Juniper Systems’ quality products and renowned customer support spread beyond the European market to southern Africa, Mr. Otto looks forward to helping more people experience Juniper Rugged™ products. He is fluent in both Afrikaans and English, along with some Sotho, and his outgoing personality makes him a fast friend to most people he meets.
‘With Pieter joining our team, Juniper Systems is now fully serving all of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). We have so much business throughout Africa, and we have needed a local representative on the ground for a while’, said Mr. Bowe. ‘We’re happy to welcome Pieter to the Juniper Systems family and know that he will have a positive impact with our partners and customers in that region’.
Mr. Otto studied numerous topics at several colleges, including engineering science, industrial orientation and logics systems at Centurion College; computer science at ITTC; and sales and marketing at Damelin. He has many interests in outdoor activities, from hiking and horse riding, to surfing and traveling, to cricket and rugby. Mr. Otto currently resides in Centurion, Gauteng, South Africa. ‘I am a farm boy in the middle of South Africa who loves surfing’, he says.
About Juniper Systems Limited
Based out of Logan, Utah, USA, and Birmingham, UK, Juniper Systems (https://junipersys.com) is a world leader in the design and manufacture of ultra-rugged handheld computers, precision GNSS receivers, and GIS mapping/asset tracking software, and provides field data collection solutions for use in extreme environments. Since 1993, professionals have utilised Juniper Systems’ innovative mobile technology in the railway, geomatics, mapping, surveying, construction, industrial, natural resources, mining, military, utilities and public sector markets.
Contact:
Simon Bowe, Managing Director
+44 (0) 1527 870773
simon@junipersys.com
https://junipersys.com
###
Barbara Sanner
OneColumn LLC
+1 480-980-0298
barbara.sanner@completemktg.com
