The Artist’s Massage Becomes Myofascial Mentor to Focus on Total Wellbeing
Myofascial Mentor (formerly The Artist’s Massage) has rebranded and launched a new website to focus on partnering with clients for overall health and wellbeing.
Many clients have deep, chronic ailments and my goal is to get them feeling better and improve their overall health through working together.”CHANDLER, ARIZONA, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Myofascial Mentor, a Chandler, Arizona-based massage therapist studio, previously known as The Artist’s Massage, has rebranded and launched a new website. The new name and website exemplify Myofascial Mentor’s goal of partnering with clients through the wellness process rather than just providing basic massage.
The name Myofascial Mentor stems from owner Gary Whittington’s desire to work alongside his clients to identify the root issues causing them discomfort. The website features options for different types of healing massages Whittington can perform, but the goal is to create a plan after discussing problems and assessing the client. From migraine relief, to assisting with stretching and mobility, to deep-tissue massage, the goal is to create a true mentorship to help clients feel their best.
“When clients visit the studio, they get more than just a relaxing massage – although that’s an option if it’s what they need,” said Whittington. “Many clients have deep, chronic ailments and my goal is to get them feeling better and improve their overall health through working together. Our new brand and website reflect this more holistic, partnership approach to wellness.”
Whittington has a master’s degree in Cranial Release Technique (CRT), is a master CRT Practitioner, and is a Licensed Massage Therapist (LMT). In addition to myofascial release (MFR), he has more than 28 years of experience practicing therapeutic deep tissue, lymphatic, and trigger point massage techniques, as well as assisted stretching. He assists clients with relieving migraines and TMJ to addressing lower back pain and plantar fasciitis.
Myofascial Mentor’s new website features clear and simple navigation to make it easy for new and current clients to schedule appointments, learn about the benefits of the various techniques offered, and understand Gary Whittington’s qualifications as a massage therapist.
Myofascial Mentor invites visitors to explore the new website at https://mfrmentor.com. In particular, the Services page describes each technique available and how it might help specific areas of concern.
About Myofascial Mentor
Myofascial Mentor (https://mfrmentor.com/), headquartered in Chandler, Ariz., is focused on massage therapy services to alleviate pain, renew flexibility, relieve stress, and restore balance to the mind and body. Professional care is tailored to each client’s unique needs. The focus is to take simple steps to alleviate pain in the body and become whole again.
