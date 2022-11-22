Juniper Systems Expands in Europe to Meet Demand in France, DACH, Benelux Countries
Mr. Nicolas Jaubert joins the Juniper Systems Limited Team as Business Development Manager, based in France.
We’re excited to have Mr. Nicolas Jaubert join Juniper Systems, and we look forward to him serving our partners and customers throughout the DACH and Benelux countries.”BIRMINGHAM, WORCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Juniper Systems Limited, a manufacturer of rugged handheld computers and GNSS receivers, announced the expansion of its business development team to France, as Mr. Nicolas Jaubert joins the company as Business Development Manager.
— Mr. Simon Bowe, Managing Director at Juniper Systems Limited
‘Mr. Jaubert’s expertise in business and extensive knowledge of electronic sales will be a great asset to our operations in Europe’, said Mr. Simon Bowe, managing director at Juniper Systems Limited, based near Birmingham, UK. ‘We’re excited to have him join us and we look forward to better serving our partners and customers throughout France and the DACH and Benelux countries’.
Mr. Jaubert joins Juniper Systems Limited following a successful career managing sales and marketing for companies across Europe. He has worked with multiple companies that supply specialised information technology services, and others that provide highly technical products. In particular, he spent five years as EMEA Head of Export Sales for a rugged computer hardware company, where he was instrumental in helping organisations gain the best return on their investment for mobile workers operating outdoors. He grew the business by more than 400% and implemented new customer policies.
Beyond the products, Mr. Jaubert values working for companies that create a family environment with strong principles. ‘I am enthusiastic to join the Juniper family. I love the core values and culture of the company – to serve our customers with trust, love, respect and active support – and I look forward to getting to know our customers and their businesses in depth’, says Mr. Jaubert.
As Juniper System Limited’s quality products and renowned customer support spread to every corner of the European market, Mr. Jaubert is excited to utilise his experience and extensive knowledge of languages to expand the business. He is fluent in French, English, German, Dutch, Italian and Spanish. ‘Developing the business for the European territory is a wonderful challenge!’ he said.
‘Even though he works remotely, Nicolas has already become a valuable member of the Juniper family’, said Mr. Bowe. ‘We can’t wait to see the impact he makes in 2023’.
Mr. Jaubert is a native of Pontoise, France, known as the city of the Impressionists. He is a graduate of ESCE Paris in International Business Administration, and also of St. Cyr Military Academy in France. As a lieutenant, he commanded and instructed miliary units in the Alps. Mr. Jaubert currently resides in Lyon, France, where he enjoys hiking, skiing, and mountain biking with his wife and two sons in the nearby French Alps.
About Juniper Systems Limited
Based out of Logan, Utah, USA, and Birmingham, UK, Juniper Systems (https://junipersys.com) is a world leader in the design and manufacture of ultra-rugged handheld computers and provides field data collection solutions for use in extreme environments. Since 1993, professionals have utilised Juniper Systems’ innovative mobile technology in the railway, geomatics, mapping, surveying, construction, industrial, natural resources, mining, military, utilities and public sector markets.
