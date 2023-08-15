GABRIELLE STONE TO BE FEATURED IN TRUDY JACOBSON’S NEW SERIES HIGHLIGHTING POWERFUL AND INSPIRING WOMEN ACROSS AMERICA
“Great American Women” Series Honors and Empowers Great WomenLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Season 3, Episode 2 of the Great American Women series features Gabrielle Stone, an actress, podcast host and two-time best selling author known for promoting self-love after her own personal heartbreak.
Like all the women in the Great American Women series, Stone was faced with tremendous challenges throughout her life and is focused on turning something bad into something good.
After tragically losing her father and her high school sweetheart, Stone married a man who ended up having an affair with a 19-year-old less than two years into their marriage. After spending time single, Stone fell in love with another man she was scheduled to spend a month traveling abroad with. Less than 48 hours before the trip, he broke up with her so Stone decided to travel to Europe solo for an entire month and discover who she wanted to become.
During the course of her trip, Stone started journaling as a way of therapy, self-love, and healing.
Stone discovered her love for writing and wrote an entire book overseas called Eat, Pray, FML.
Stone returned to America, published her book, and received a tremendous amount of support and sales.
Stone continued on to write another book, The Ridiculous Misadventures of a Single Girl, and Stone hosts a podcast called FML Talk Podcast with the goal of teaching women how to love themselves through heartbreak, grief, and other tragedies.
Through her ventures, she has built a strong presence on social media and a community of fellow FMLers, as she refers to them.
Trudy Jacobson is proud to sponsor the Great American Women series, which showcases stories of inspiring and ambitious female philanthropists and entrepreneurs.
“I’m so grateful for my opportunities along the way. Now I want to play a major role in sharing the stories of other Great American Women.”
The women featured are business owners and leaders in their field who have great information and motivational stories to share.
“There are women who deserve to be recognized for what they’ve accomplished in life.”
The series also talks about the trials and tribulations the women have endured, and how hard work and their determination keep them going no matter what obstacles are thrown their way.
Trudy is familiar with adversity and has learned the importance of overcoming challenges. Early in her career she began working in the trucking business.
Being in a male-dominated business, she experienced discrimination but went on to become a very successful truck driver, worked up to management and alongside her husband, started a trucking company.
Her entrepreneurial accomplishments is what earned her the nickname “Lady Trucker”.
While experiencing her success, she had the misfortune of encountering a woman whom she thought was a friend, and whom she hired to help her with her public relations.
Over the course of 13 months, Trudy began to think something wasn’t right and realized she was being conned out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Never one to let adversity keep her down, she decided to move forward and make something good out of something bad.
“The main reason I’ve been successful is because I never make or accept excuses.”
She knows it’s important to celebrate success and not let problems get in the way of achieving dreams.
You can watch the web series here.
Trudy and the GREAT AMERICAN WOMEN are also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
https://www.facebook.com/TrudyJacobsonTA/
https://www.instagram.com/trudyjacobsonta/
https://twitter.com/TrudyJacobsonTA
To nominate a deserving woman to be featured, visit her website.
Allison Pagliughi
The Silent Partner Marketing
+1 860-716-9457
email us here