Rectifying 'Racial Bias': RivCo Lawmakers Weigh In On CA Proposal

Assembly Bill 852, introduced by Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer, D- Los Angeles, would establish directives for judges, "whenever they have discretion, to consider the disparate impact on historically disenfranchised and system-impacted populations" before imposing a sentence.
