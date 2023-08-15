Executive Recruiter and Headhunter Raymond Navis Transforms Recruitment and Networking in the Cannabis Sector
Raymond Navis is an Executive Recruiter and Headhunter for the Cannabis Industry, Founder of The Canna Pac, and Managing Partner at R.W. Navis & Associates and RWNavis.com.
Through an elite executive recruitment experience and networking events for C-level executives, Raymond Navis upgrades the way his clients execute on key hires.
The cannabis sector is full of innovative thought leaders willing to connect in new and exciting ways. I make introductions and match connections and companies on an executive level.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To Raymond Navis, there’s no such thing as “business as usual” when it comes to executive recruitment and networking in the cannabis sector. One of the leading headhunters in the cannabis industry, he is responsible for placing some of the top positions in the sector as well as connecting the who’s who of the industry at exclusive networking events. In a post-pandemic business world where our networks have shrunk by as much as 16%, according to recent statistics, Raymond Navis is changing the way companies recruit top level talent and make business connections that matter.
— Raymond Navis
Before his entrance into cannabis, Navis spent decades building his expertise in the banking industry and he founded R.W. Navis and Associates to offer cannabis businesses a more sophisticated approach to executive recruiting. This has proven to be transformative in matching top candidates with outstanding opportunities. His relationship to key management has also led to capital raise assignments for top-tier cannabis businesses nationwide.
To fulfill a need for top-level networking for the cannabis sector’s decision makers, he created the Canna Pac C-Level Reception Series, an exclusive, monthly networking event for C-suite cannabis executives. The Canna Pac event series originally started online but organically grew to exclusive in-person events when industry leaders began to tire of Zoom meetings. Unlike other networking events that are often pay-for-play, the Canna Pac C-Level Reception Series is sponsor driven and each attendee is hand-selected.
“The cannabis sector is full of innovative thought leaders willing to connect in new and exciting ways,” Navis said. “At each Canna Pac event, our attendees experience high-level introductions that likely wouldn’t happen anywhere else. Just like in my executive recruiting, I make introductions and match companies with clients they would likely have not found otherwise.”
With more than 20,000 followers on LinkedIn, and experience as a cannabis business writer as well, Navis is a powerful voice in the cannabis sector. Follow him on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/rwnavis.
The Canna Pac C-Level Reception Series is ongoing year-round and new events are always in the works. To learn more, visit https://thecannapac.com/.
