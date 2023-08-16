Fuuz Manufacturing Execution System Enhancements Enable Greater Control Over Factory Floor
Fuuz MES can bridge the gap between ERP office and supply chain systems, and the specialized solutions needed to run the shop floor at peak efficiency.”AUBURN HILLS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Manufacturers who want greater control over factory floor operations now have powerful new tools available through the Fuuz® Manufacturing Execution System (MES) application. Fuuz, powered by MFGx, is a next-generation MES with supportive processes that help companies of all sizes gain full visibility into their global operations, automate manual processes and accelerate their digital transformation — without the expense of new enterprise software.
“Manufacturers are always looking for ways to work faster, better and smarter, and to leverage their existing enterprise resource planning systems for better productivity,” said Craig Scott, Fuuz founder and CEO. “Fuuz MES can bridge the gap between ERP office and supply chain systems, and the specialized solutions needed to run the shop floor at peak efficiency.”
Fuuz MES provides full visibility on the plant floor in support of production, so production planners can monitor, track, document and control manufacturing processes from the time a raw material enters the facility until it leaves as a finished product. Fuuz also connects PLCs and sensors for machines, testers, scales and many other devices on the shop floor.
Scott said the most recent enhancements to Fuuz MES help streamline integration, enhance scheduling and improve tracking capabilities. The enhancements include:
● A new connector for clients using Microsoft Dynamics®. The connector streamlines integration with Microsoft Dynamics and supports custom headers on requests.
● Scheduling tools to enable production nesting. Production nesting helps manufacturers reduce scrap through better material utilization. Thanks to this new feature, Fuuz MES allows users to improve nest run production by attributes such as raw material, color, temperature, sequencing and more. The result is better runtime optimization as well as simplified multiple work order execution and production tracking.
● Advanced scheduling features. Fuuz MES now provides forward, backward and midpoint scheduling options in addition to the application’s “infinite” capacity option. There is a proprietary calendar system that allows for easy visualization of production schedules across all lines, with the ability to make drag-and-drop, real-time adjustments.
● New computerized maintenance management system (CMMS). Fuuz CMMS is an extension of the Fuuz MES solution and allows users to track assets, maintenance schedules, checklists, labor, downtime, subsystems and item usage all on one intuitive dashboard.
“Because manufacturers need flexibility, the Fuuz MES screen designer allows users to quickly build or modify the operator dashboard to create a perfect fit solution to the company’s specific processes,” said Scott. “No-code, low-code and pro-code tools are also available to create screens, dashboards and applications.”
The cloud-based Fuuz MES solution comes standard with all the tools needed to enable product setup, work order dispatching, product tracking and genealogy, flexible reporting, and other processes. Fuuz MES can be extended with Production Monitoring, Process Monitoring, Warehouse Management, Transportation Management and other apps.
“Fuuz is the only cloud MES solution with the flexibility world-class manufacturers need to adapt in real time to supply chain challenges,” said Scott.
For more information about Fuuz powered by MFGx, visit the company’s website at
fuuz.com.
About Fuuz
Fuuz® powered by MFGx is a next-generation Manufacturing Execution System (MES) with supportive processes that help companies of all sizes gain full visibility into their global operations, automate manual processes and accelerate their digital transformation — without the expense of new enterprise software. Fuuz MES can be extended with Warehouse Management, Transportation Management and other pre-built industrial SaaS apps, as well as platform tools for rapid application development and integrations for all major ERPs, homegrown apps, payroll and other software solutions manufacturers use every day. MFGx is a Michigan-based software integration company with more than 20 years of hands-on experience in diagnosing and solving software integration problems for discrete and process manufacturers in multiple industries. For more, visit fuuz.com.
