For Immediate Release: Friday, Aug. 11, 2023

Contact: Steve Kamarainen, Region Traffic Engineer, 605-394-1622

2023 Sturgis Rally Vehicle Count – Through Day Seven

STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will provide daily traffic counts for vehicles entering Sturgis for the 83rd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally which runs from Aug. 4-13, 2023. The traffic counts to date at nine locations entering Sturgis for the 2023 Rally are as follows:

Friday, Aug. 4: 45,652vehicles entered

Down 13.4% from the previous five-year average

Saturday, Aug. 5: 38,126vehicles entered

Down 37.3% from the previous five-year average

Sunday, Aug. 6: 60,586vehicles entered

Up 4.4% from the previous five-year average

Monday, Aug. 7: 50,487vehicles entered

Down 16.9% from the previous five-year average

Tuesday, Aug. 8: 55,848vehicles entered

Down 4.2% from the previous five-year average

Wednesday, Aug. 9: 56,444vehicles entered

Up 1.4% from the previous five-year average (note update)

Thursday, Aug. 10: 52,195vehicles entered

Up 3.7% from the previous five-year average

2023 Total to Date: 359,338 Vehicles

Previous Five-Year Average to Date: 396,673 Vehicles

Once compiled, a full report (including traffic counts across the greater Black Hills area) will be available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/transportation/highways/traffic the week of Aug. 21, 2023.

To find additional information related to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally such as reduced speed limit areas, temporary traffic signal locations, frequently asked questions, and more, please visit: https://dot.sd.gov/travelers/travelers/sturgis-rally-travel-information-faq.

