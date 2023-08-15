Ridley Academy Founder Stephen Ridley to Perform at the Grand Opening of 'Serena by the Sea'
The esteemed Ridley Academy is thrilled to announce that its founder, the illustrious Stephen Ridley, will grace the grand opening of Serena by the Sea, Clearwater's newest luxury condominium. Scheduled for the 17th of August, 2023, the event promises to be a magical evening as Stephen's performance will align with the mesmerizing gulf sunset cascading over the pristine waters.
However, this won't be just any performance. In a unique and awe-inspiring twist, Stephen won’t be playing alone. He will be sharing the stage with an aspiring artist – someone who has never played the piano before! Prior to the event, this budding talent will receive a private one-hour lesson from Stephen himself.
Where a 1-hour lesson in the Ridley Method, as taught by the Ridley Academy, will be the basis of his upcoming performance. After merely an hour of instruction, this artist will perform live for hundreds of attendees, showcasing the potency and efficiency of the Ridley Method in the world of piano music.
Details of the event are as follows:
Date: August 17, 2023
Time: 5:30 PM until Sunset
Location: 1020 Sunset Point Rd, Clearwater, FL 33755
Dress Code: Resort Chic
For those wishing to be a part of this historic evening and to witness firsthand the wonder of music, further details and RSVP information can be found at https://valorc.com/grand-opening-rsvp/.
Guests are sure to leave with memories of a mesmerizing performance, the breathtaking sunset, and the magic that only music can bring.
About Ridley Academy:
Founded by Stephen Ridley, the Ridley Academy is a premier institution dedicated to revolutionizing the way we learn music. Through the Ridley Method, the academy offers an innovative approach that enables anyone, regardless of prior musical experience, to play the piano with just a few lessons. For more information, please visit https://ridley-academy.com/.
Nick James
The Ridley Academy
+1 404-500-8241
