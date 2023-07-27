The Ridley Academy is Now Accepting New Students
"The Ridley Academy is revolutionizing piano learning. It can be fast, fun and easy for all," claims Stephen Ridley.UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ridley Academy is excited to announce that it is now accepting students from all over the world. The Ridley Academy is the fastest-growing online piano academy in the world, bringing transformative music education to thousands. Rooted in the unique musical approach of its founder, Stephen Ridley, the academy has seen thousands of students benefit from his innovative method.
Originating from a tiny English village of 40 residents, Stephen Ridley’s journey through music was anything but typical. Stephen was the youngest in his village, with his father being his closest peer. The piano was his escape and favorite outlet. He was privately tutored in music from a young age. Despite attending prestigious music schools, he found the traditional teaching methods stifling and left, vowing to carve his own path. His deep passion for music spurred him to develop an all-new piano teaching technique, drawn from his self-learning experience.
As Stephen's musical talent grew, he performed in venues as diverse as bustling city streets and grand concert halls, privately for millions in-person and tens of millions online. He held private concerts for royalty, presidents and billionaires. His fans found his music infectious.
However, it was the thousands of requests from fans, asking him to guide them on their musical journey, that sparked the idea of the Ridley Academy. A common narrative emerged from them – years of unsuccessful attempts to master the piano, coupled with an intense desire to play like Stephen. This solidified the problem for Stephen, it was the way music was taught that was the issue, and it wasn’t just him. This led him to distill his unique learning method into a teachable format, which he refined over nine years through trial and experimentation.
Testing this approach with 40 students, the outcomes were astonishing. Inspired by this success, Stephen offered his program to his expansive online audience.
“I have students at The Ridley Academy across all age groups, literally from 5 to 91 years. I have a student who is now a six-time Grammy winner. One of my students came to me unable to play anything, has now performed on The Voice and she is even learning her third instrument. Another student went from never playing music to now having over a million views on his Instagram last week. There have been countless album releases. I get amazing progress videos every day on the Facebook group.” Stephen said with his characteristic infectious excitement. “I had a 5-year-old who didn’t speak English, whose mom was translating the lessons for them. After just four weeks with me, they were accepted into the esteemed Moscow Conservatory of Music, and even went on to win the laureate award.”
Stephen's innovative approach, defined by accessibility, speed, and effectiveness, has been a game-changer in the landscape of piano education. The academy’s rapid growth is a testament to Stephen's tenacity and his revolutionary method, emphasizing that everyone, regardless of their background, can enjoy the magic of playing the piano.
“The best part of this online platform is that I can undercut private lessons.” Ridley promised. “When you consider how long it takes to become great, the Ridley Method absolutely gets a better bang for the buck. And, according to my students. it is the easiest and most fun way to learn the piano.”
The Ridley Academy invites all music enthusiasts, beginners and veterans alike, to join this unique, transformative journey.
For more information, please visit www.ridleyacademy.com
**ABOUT THE RIDLEY ACADEMY**
Founded by renowned pianist Stephen Ridley, The Ridley Academy is a pioneering online piano school that offers a unique and innovative approach to learning the piano. With over thousands of students worldwide, the academy prides itself on providing the most revolutionary approach to learning music in generations, contributing to its status as the fastest-growing online piano academy globally.
