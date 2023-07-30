Ridley Academy Student Jennifer Pierce: Spreading Joy and Fighting Cancer Though Music
Working with Gabriella's Smile, fashion designers and models, they put on a sold-out show and raised thousands of dollars for children with cancer.CIBOLO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Pierce, a talented entertainer and musician, shared her heartwarming experience at the Gabriella’s Smile Foundation Benefit Runway Show. It was a charity event that helped kids with cancer, and Jennifer played a crucial role in making it a big success.
Jennifer told me about the show, her experience, and how she got involved with the charity event. “I was tagged in a post about the show. They needed entertainers, models, and clothing designers to volunteer. All the money raised would go to Gabriella’s Smile Foundation.” Jennifer was quick to respond, saying she wanted to be an entertainer.
The show’s coordinator told her that her daughter, Zaria, had come up with the idea for the event. Zaria volunteered at the foundation, so the cause was personal to her. They all brainstormed ideas for the show, and Jennifer helped create a set list for the event, including songs like “Titanium” by David Guetta.
A song was requested, which Jennifer had never heard, “Rise Up” by Andra Day. It was tough for Jennifer. “I had to listen to the song a lot to get it right, because of my memory issues,” she said. “The chords were easy, from what I already learned with The Ridley Academy. Once I got he melody and words, the whole song came together quite easily. And everyone at the show enjoyed that song the most!”
The big night finally came, and it was fantastic! The local news covered the event, and they sold over 100 tickets. There were about 200 people there, including models, designers, photographers, and volunteers – it was standing room only. The runway show featured seven designers, each with their own special themes. The most touching moment was the “Tutu Couture” part, where kids with cancer walked the runway. The song “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin” played, and Jennifer couldn’t help but cry because it was so emotional.
The Gabriella’s Smile Foundation Benefit Runway Show was a huge success, raising $4,500 for kids with cancer. Jennifer felt happy knowing that she helped bring smiles and hope to these children. She said, “It’s so fulfilling to be part of an event like this.”
The experience at The Ridley Academy played a significant role in Jennifer’s journey, providing her with the skills and confidence to make a difference. “The Ridley Academy changed my whole life. It saved my life. I went from being in bed all day and nigh, to actually living life. Becoming independent and having the capability to dream again,” Jennifer shared. Her time at the Academy empowered her to pursue her dreams as a musician and artist.
As she looks to the future, Jennifer plans to record her songs in a studio and share them on Apple Music and Spotify. She also hopes to take part in more charity events and give back to the community.
The Gabriella’s Smile Foundation Benefit Runway Show was a big hit, and they’re thinking of doing it every year in different cities. With people like Jennifer Pierce supporting the cause, they’ll keep spreading smiles and dreams to those who need them most.
