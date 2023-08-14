JACKSON COUNTY VETERANS SERVICE OFFICER

ATTENTION APPLICANTS – If you are not a veteran who served during a recognized period of war you cannot be considered for this position. Successful candidates must be a current resident and registered voter in Jackson County or they must relocate to Jackson County and establish appropriate residency prior to employment start date.

THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS, an equal opportunity employer, announces recruitment for a Jackson County Alabama Veterans Service Officer.

Mandatory eligibility requirements:

Must be a current resident of and a qualified/registered voter in Jackson County or relocate to Jackson County and establish appropriate residency prior to hire date.

Must be an honorably discharged veteran with a minimum of 60 days active duty military service during a wartime period to qualify.

qualify. Two years college with courses in social work or counseling; or extensive office management experience.

Proficient in MS Windows 10 or higher and Office 2013 Suite or higher.

Must have a valid Alabama driver’s license, able to successfully complete a National Agency Check with Inquiries (NAC-I) and fingerprints to obtain a required Personal Identity Verification (PIV) card issued by the US Department of Veterans Affairs. This condition of employment may not be waived. Failure to obtain a PIV card will result in immediate termination of employment.

Applications must be submitted no later than February 26, 2021. You may call ADVA Headquarters at (334) 242-5077 to have an application mailed or emailed to you.

ATTENTION APPLICANTS – If you are not a veteran who served during a recognized period of war you cannot be considered for this position. Successful candidates must be a current resident and registered voter in Jackson County or they must relocate to Jackson County and establish appropriate residency prior to employment start date.

Note – Moving expenses are at the applicant’s personal expense.

Job Type: Full-Time

Rate of Pay: $33,081.60