Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,250 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,275 in the last 365 days.

Enerlites Unveils a Bold New Logo, Introduces Fresh Tagline, and Its Website Relaunch

Enerlites logo

Enerlites introduces its modernized logo, an invigorating tagline - "Control, Charge, Connect", and a revamped website, for enhanced user experience.

IRVINE, CA, USA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Enerlites, is proud to announce a significant brand evolution, heralding a new era for the company and its clientele. Today, Enerlites is introducing its modernized logo, an invigorating tagline - "Control, Charge, Connect", and a revamped website, ensuring an enhanced user experience for all its visitors.

The newly designed logo signifies a seamless blend of innovation and tradition. While it pays homage to Enerlites' rich legacy, it also embraces the company's forward-thinking approach. Modern, sleek, and memorable, the logo represents Enerlites' commitment to delivering top-tier, cutting-edge products and services to its global clientele. The distinctive purple color will help Enerlites to stand out from its competitors and make it memorable. The upward slant of its letters symbolizes the upward growth Enerlites is experiencing. This modern and sleek logo represents Enerlites’ commitment to delivering innovative, forward-thinking products.

The new tagline, "Control, Charge, Connect", succinctly captures the essence of what Enerlites offers. Enerlites empowers its clients to take control of their electrical solutions, provides them with the resources to charge their devices efficiently, and ensures they stay connected in this fast-paced digital era.

Enerlites' CEO Angel Zheng remarked on the unveiling, "The essence of a brand can often be distilled into a single phrase. 'Control, Charge, Connect' not only echoes our offerings but our commitment to setting industry standards. It represents the triad of our core capabilities, and underlines our dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements."

With user experience at its heart, the relaunched Enerlites website offers streamlined navigation, enriched content, and a mobile-responsive design. Visitors can expect quicker access to product information, easy-to-find resources, and an aesthetically pleasing interface that resonates with the new brand identity.

"Our digital presence is more crucial than ever. This website overhaul ensures our users have the best possible online journey when they engage with us," remarks Keilani Holton, marketing manager.

**About Enerlites**

Established in 2007, Enerlites has consistently pioneered innovative electrical solutions, catering to a diverse clientele across various sectors. From advanced lighting controls to state-of-the-art charging solutions, Enerlites stands as a testament to quality, innovation, and reliability in the electrical industry.

Keilani Holton
Enerlites, Inc
+1 9497560536
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube

Enerlites Rebranded

You just read:

Enerlites Unveils a Bold New Logo, Introduces Fresh Tagline, and Its Website Relaunch

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more