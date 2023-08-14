Derby Barracks/ Possession of Stolen Property, Conditions of Release.
CASE#: 23A5003297 & 23A5003405
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 7/12/23 1121 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Stewart Road, Lowell VT & Valley View Drive, Eden VT
VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Joshua Tallman
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT
VICTIM: Rayn & Mandy Kneeland
AGE: 46 & 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/12/23 at approximately 1121, hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a burglary that occurred on Stewart Road in Lowell. Several items were taken, including an ATV, multiple chainsaws, and other miscellaneous power tolls and property. The investigation led to a search warrant being executed on Joshua Tallman’s residence at Valley View Dr. While conducting the search warrant, stolen property was found and returned to the owner. Joshua Tallman was cited in for Possession of Stolen Property and in violation of his condition of release.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/6/22 1230
COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court
MUGSHOT: Yes
