Derby Barracks/ Possession of Stolen Property, Conditions of Release.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5003297 & 23A5003405

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 7/12/23 1121 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stewart Road, Lowell VT & Valley View Drive, Eden VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Joshua Tallman

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT

VICTIM: Rayn & Mandy Kneeland

AGE: 46 & 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/12/23 at approximately 1121, hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a burglary that occurred on Stewart Road in Lowell. Several items were taken, including an ATV, multiple chainsaws, and other miscellaneous power tolls and property. The investigation led to a search warrant being executed on Joshua Tallman’s residence at Valley View Dr. While conducting the search warrant, stolen property was found and returned to the owner. Joshua Tallman was cited in for Possession of Stolen Property and in violation of his condition of release.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/6/22 1230

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court

MUGSHOT: Yes

