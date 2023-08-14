Submit Release
MDC to host CWD public meetings in August at Festus VFW, Ste. Genevieve Progress Sports Complex

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites deer hunters and property owners who wish to be informed about using the regular hunting season to combat the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD) to attend two free public meetings in August.

Registration is not required.

  • Where: Festus VFW Hall | When: 6 – 7 p.m. on Aug. 21
  • Where: Progress Sports Complex in Ste. Genevieve | When: 6 – 7 p.m. on Aug. 22

Topics will include general information on CWD, MDC’s efforts to monitor and manage the disease, proper deer-carcass handling, applying for CWD management permits, voluntary CWD testing efforts, upcoming mandatory CWD sampling, the two new firearms portions of deer season, and habitat management.

“The goal of these meetings is to update landowners on MDC’s management of CWD in the area and to provide different strategies to help manage CWD throughout the year,” said Southeast Regional Administrator Matt Bowyer.

Landowners who would like assistance applying for CWD management permits should bring the notification letter they receive in early August that contains their MDC Landowner ID, as well as a list of hunters, birthdates, and conservation numbers of those they wish to request permits for.

CWD is a deadly illness in white-tailed deer and other members of the deer family, called cervids. CWD kills all deer and other cervids it infects. The disease has no vaccine or cure. CWD has been found in Missouri and is slowly spreading with 409 confirmed cases in free-ranging deer found in 23 Missouri counties including Adair, Barry, Barton, Carroll, Cedar, Crawford, Dallas, Franklin, Gasconade, Hickory, Jefferson, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Perry, Putnam, Ray, St. Clair, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Sullivan, and Taney.

For more information on CWD and what MDC is doing about CWD, visit mdc.mo.gov/CWD, or by calling (573) 332-4940.

