Environmental Lights Announces the Launch of Continuous Side View RGB PixelControl Strip Light in Black Finish
Continuous Side View RGB PixelControl Strip Light emits a continuous line of light from the strip’s edge
Continuous Side View RGB PixelControl enables precise control of your lighting in a narrow form factor that blends seamlessly into dark environments.
Continuous Side View RGB PixelControl Strip Light provides lighting designers with everything they need in one package for entertainment and production promotion applications”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Environmental Lights, a leader in LED lighting solutions, announces the launch of Continuous Side View RGB PixelControl Strip Light in black finish.
— Jordan Brooks, President of Environmental Lights
Continuous Side View RGB PixelControl Strip Light emits a continuous line of light from the strip’s edge. The neon-like appearance of the light is only visible when viewed from the side. The extremely narrow profile combined with our patented Continuous Chip-on-Board (COB) technology provides a highly dependable, hotspot-free, discrete lighting solution that can be placed in tight spaces.
The black finish allows this strip to blend seamlessly into dark environments. Add the ability to precisely control pixels, and what you get are dazzling lighting effects that seem to appear out of thin air.
“Continuous Side View RGB PixelControl Strip Light provides lighting designers with everything they need in one package for entertainment and production promotion applications,” said Jordan Brooks, President of Environmental Lights. “When in operation, the product is capable of displaying stunning lighting effects with a variety of control protocols and blends into the set discretely when turned off”.
Continuous Side View RGB PixelControl in Black finish is ideal for television and film sets, retail store displays, and hospitality venues. The black PCB and side-firing lumens give the product hardware an extremely subtle presence while providing powerful visual effects thanks to the PixelControl functionality. Furthermore, the built-in diffusion ensures that your light will be flawlessly dispersed.
Environmental Lights offers 13 additional varieties of Continuous Side View LED Strip Light in 5-meter reels. We offer fixed color temperatures ranging from 2700K to 6500K as well as tunable white and non-PixelControl RGB. Among these, there are also white finish PCB and waterproof versions available.
Continuous Side View RGB PixelControl Strip Light in Black is available now at EnvironmentalLights.com or by calling 888.880.1880. Sales engineers are available to answer questions and assist with specifying the ideal combination of lights and power for projects.
Continuous Side View RGB PixelControl Strip Light in Black Features:
• Directional light output parallel to mounting surface
• Extremely narrow profile
• Built-in diffusion
• Black Finish
• Patented COB technology provides best-in-class color consistency and dependable longevity
• PixelControl technology – WS2811 IC Chip
• RGB spectrum produces millions of colors.
• UL Listed
• RoHS
• Patent US 11,359,797 B1
About Environmental Lights
Environmental Lights was founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for eight years. We transform environments with LED lighting technology by engineering our customers’ visions into innovative solutions. We partner with our customers from project inception through planning, specification, and installation of their LED lighting systems to ensure we create solutions that match their needs. Our work transforms environments in an array of industries including retail display, entertainment, trade show/exhibit, hospitality, casino gaming and residential and commercial construction.
Learn more at EnvironmentalLights.com or by speaking with a sales engineer at (888) 880-1880.
