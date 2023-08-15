Startup Boston Rolls Out New Events, Reaches 200+ Speakers for Seventh Annual Startup Boston Week at Suffolk University
Career fair, daily mentoring, and networking events added to the week-long programBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Startup Boston, an organization offering events that connect and empower entrepreneurs, startup employees, investors, and mentors who push boundaries and solve tough problems, has secured more than 200 speakers for the seventh annual Startup Boston Week, which will be held September 11-15, 2023 at Suffolk University. This year’s program will also feature new networking events, including a Career Fair and daily mentoring opportunities for attendees.
The Career Fair will be held on the evening of September 11, 2023 and is free of charge for attendees. Coaches & Coffee, a new feature of Startup Boston Week, will provide an opportunity for attendees to meet one-on-one with specialized coaches each morning. Networking events will be held throughout the week in the evenings and include the Welcoming Party, sponsored by Netcapital and Fidelity, the Sendoff Party and the SBW2023 Audacious Crawl.
“You have to be audacious to work in today’s startup world,” said Stephanie Roulic, founder, Startup Boston. “It is not for the meek, particularly during a period of economic instability in which funding dollars have become increasingly difficult to come by. We’ve put together a program that will better prepare every startup leader and worker to thrive regardless of market conditions - and have some fun while doing it, too!”
Suffolk University will host the event exclusively for the first time. BrownRudnick is also a sponsor.
"This event will showcase our downtown Boston campus location and demonstrate our commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship and fostering innovation within our community,” said Dr. Chaim Letwin, Carol Sawyer Parks Endowed Chair and Director of Entrepreneurship Program and Center for Entrepreneurship, and Associate Professor of Management and Entrepreneurship at Suffolk University's Sawyer Business School. “ By bringing together aspiring entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and students, Startup Boston Week provides a unique platform for networking, learning, and shaping the future of our startup ecosystem. We are excited to collectively inspire, educate, and ignite the entrepreneurial spirit within this year's attendees.”
Registration is now open for Startup Boston Week 2023. Speakers for the event include:
* Paul English, CEO, Boston Venture Studio
* Justin Whitehead, CEO, Pebble Finance
* Vishal Sunak, Founder & CEO, LinkSquares
* Isabella Mandis, Girls Who VC,
* Amy Spurling, Founder & CEO, Compt
* Rags Gupta, Venture Partner, Hyperplane
* Senofer Mendoza, Founder & General Partner, Mendoza Ventures
* Greg Raiz, General Partner, Raiz Capital
* Diane Hessan, CEO, Salient Ventures
To register for Startup Boston Week 2023 at Suffolk University, visit https://www.startupbos.org/startup-week. Follow Startup Boston Week news and happenings on Twitter @startupbosorg and on the #SBW2023 hashtag.
About Startup Boston
Startup Boston is strengthening New England innovation by educating, connecting and celebrating the startup ecosystem. Created by the community for the community, we create events rooted in the development and celebration of people who are pushing boundaries, solving tough problems and asking every day—how might we do this better? Our events and content are designed to be a platform through which innovators can learn from and challenge one another, build new partnerships, strengthen ties and celebrate both failure and growth. More information can be found at https://www.startupbos.org/ or on Twitter @startupbosorg.
About Suffolk University
Suffolk University, located in historic downtown Boston, with an international campus in Madrid, provides students with experiential and transformational learning opportunities that begin in the center of Boston, reach across the globe, and lead to extraordinary outcomes for graduates. The University is driven by the power of education, inclusion, and engagement to change lives and positively impact communities. Suffolk University offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs in its College of Arts & Sciences, Sawyer Business School, and Law School.
