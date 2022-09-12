Startup Boston Recognizes Community Award Winners
Across 11 categories, Startup Boston recognizes the people and companies driving innovation in the Boston startup communityBOSTON, MASS., USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Startup Boston, an organization offering events for the development and celebration of the entrepreneurs, startup employees, investors, and mentors who push boundaries and solve tough problems, announced the winners of its second annual community awards, which celebrate those companies and people that have made extraordinary contributions in the last year.
Nominees for the Startup Boston’s Community Awards were chosen by the broader community and then whittled down by a panel of judges that represents the founder & investor community, journalists, and academia. The winners were selected in an open vote among the local startup community and will be honored at the sixth annual Startup Boston Week, a hybrid event – speakers and attendees can choose to join any session on any day virtually or in-person – that will be held from September 19-23, 2022.
The 2022 Startup Boston Community Winners are:
* Startup of the Year: Stride Funding
* Founder of the Year: Tess Michaels
* Investor of the Year: Rudina Seseri
* Best Student-Founded Startup: Robigo
* Best Accelerator or Incubator Program: Activate
* Community Builder of the Year: Rachel McIntosh
* Equity Champion: Tasneem Dohadwala
* Innovative Business Model: ComputerVault
* Best Work From Home Culture: Simera
* Community Hero: Boston While Black
* Most Likely To Be the Next Boston Unicorn: Armored Things
“Award by colleagues and peers, the Startup Boston Community Awards capture the very best of the Boston startup scene over the last year,” said Stephanie Roulic, Founder of Startup Boston. “The winners and nominees are companies that are innovating, supporting the Boston startup ecosystem, and are dedicated to driving social good.”
Justworks and BrownRudnick have joined the list of sponsors for this year’s Startup Boston Week which includes companies such as Albaloo, Carta, DuploCloud, Human Interest, Insperity, and Mindful Career Path, amongst others. Attendees can build a program based on their job function or work goal, such as Taking Your Startup from Idea to Reality, The Road to Fundraising, and Creating Company Culture.
To register for Startup Boston Week visit https://www.startupbos.org/startup-week-register. Follow Startup Boston Week news and happenings on Twitter and on the #SBW2022 hashtag.
About Startup Boston
Startup Boston is strengthening Boston innovation by educating, connecting, and celebrating entrepreneurs. Created by the community, for the community, we create events rooted in the development and celebration of people who are pushing boundaries, solving tough problems, and asking every day—how might we do this better? Our events are designed to be a platform through which innovators can learn from and challenge one another, build new partnerships, strengthen ties, and celebrate both failure and growth. More information can be found at http://startupbos.org or on Twitter @startupbosorg.
