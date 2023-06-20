Startup Boston Releases Initial Slate of Speakers for Seventh Annual Startup Boston Week at Suffolk University
Registration is open for a weeklong event designed for New England-area entrepreneursBOSTON, MA, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Startup Boston, an organization offering events that connect and empower entrepreneurs, startup employees, investors, and mentors who push boundaries and solve tough problems, has released its first list of speakers for the seventh annual Startup Boston Week, which will be held September 11-15, 2023 at Suffolk University.
Registration is now open for the weeklong event, which will feature a who’s who of top innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, and influencers in the Boston and New England startup ecosystem, including:
* Mike Salguero, founder and CEO of ButcherBox, a monthly box subscription of curated meats from small farms across the USA
* Christina Luconi, chief people officer at Rapid7, a company that takes a practitioner-first approach to comprehensive, operationalized risk and threat response.
* Rudina Seseri, founder and managing partner of Glasswing Ventures, which invests in the next generation of AI-powered tech companies
* Russ Wilcox, partner at Pillar VC, where he invests in early-stage startups that commercialize bold innovations
* Tess Michaels, founder and CEO of 2022 Startup Boston’s Startup of the Year: Stride Funding, which provides outcomes-based alternatives to help students fund their education
The theme of this year’s Startup Boston Week is The Audacity! Daring to Defy the Odds. For entrepreneurs, success in the startup world revolves around taking chances. Being a startup leader or employee involves going against the grain—and doesn’t come with a lot of job security.
“In my time being a leader in the Boston startup community, I’ve seen some common traits develop in successful startup founders and workers: They are fearless, focused and have an unwavering belief they can turn nothing into something. That requires audacity,” Stephanie Roulic, Startup Boston’s founder, said. “Startup Boston Week 2023 will celebrate all those in the Boston startup community who embody those traits. At Startup Boston, our guiding principle is to develop and nurture these professionals so they’ll stay in Boston. When they do, it heightens innovation in Boston and makes our city better.”
This is the first year in which Suffolk University, a partner since 2019, will host all of Startup Boston Week.
“We are proud to host Startup Boston Week 2023 at Suffolk University’s Sawyer Business School,” said Amy Zeng, dean of the business school. “This dynamic event aligns with our mission to empower learners with an entrepreneurial mindset and provide them with the resources they need to succeed. Startup Boston Week brings together visionaries and innovators, fostering a culture of collaboration and sparking transformative ideas. We are excited to contribute to the growth and success of Boston’s startup ecosystem.”
More than 4,600 professionals attended Startup Boston Week in 2022. The event featured 232 speakers and 79 sessions over the course of the week. More than 50 percent of the speakers were women and nearly 50 percent were Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC).
To register for Startup Boston Week 2023 at Suffolk University, visit https://www.startupbos.org/startup-week. Follow Startup Boston Week news and happenings on Twitter @startupbosorg and on the #SBW2023 hashtag.
About Startup Boston
Startup Boston is strengthening New England innovation by educating, connecting and celebrating the startup ecosystem. Created by the community for the community, we create events rooted in the development and celebration of people who are pushing boundaries, solving tough problems and asking every day—how might we do this better? Our events and content are designed to be a platform through which innovators can learn from and challenge one another, build new partnerships, strengthen ties and celebrate both failure and growth. More information can be found at https://www.startupbos.org/ or on Twitter @startupbosorg.
About Suffolk University
Suffolk University, located in historic downtown Boston, with an international campus in Madrid, provides students with experiential and transformational learning opportunities that begin in the center of Boston, reach across the globe, and lead to extraordinary outcomes for graduates. The University is driven by the power of education, inclusion, and engagement to change lives and positively impact communities. Suffolk University offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs in its College of Arts & Sciences, Sawyer Business School, and Law School.
