New 6 Course Leadership Series Aims to Develop Strong Frontline Manufacturing Leaders

GENEDGE Logo Bert Eades

Research shows that leadership training increases employee engagement, reduces turnover and results in measurable productivity improvements” — Bert Eades, Business Services Director of Operations at GENEDGE

MARTINSVILLE, VA, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GENEDGE, the state’s premier organization to support and accelerate the growth of manufacturing companies throughout Virginia, has developed a 6 Course Leadership Series in collaboration with the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce and Danville Community College. The innovative series is designed to address the needs of manufacturers looking to improve productivity and operational efficiency within their organizations.

Classes will be held at the Regional Center for Advanced Technology and Training (RCATT), 121 Slayton Avenue in Danville on Wednesday afternoons from 1-5pm starting Sept. 13, 2023. Below is the complete schedule and the list of topics covered in each class:

• Sept. 13 – Communications: Connect Through Conversations

• Sept. 27 – Coaching: Moving People Forward

• Oct. 11 – Setting Goals and Reviewing Results

• Oct. 25 – Building and Sustaining Trust

• Nov. 8 – Addressing Poor Performance

• Nov. 29 – Resolving Workplace Conflict

“Research shows that leadership training increases employee engagement, reduces turnover and results in measurable productivity improvements,” said Bert Eades, Business Services Director of Operations at GENEDGE. Eades will serve as the instructor of the 6 Course Leadership Series. A former manufacturing executive, Eades has led numerous large plant transformations including performance turnarounds, rapid volume growth and product line changes.

“This newly-developed 6 Course Leadership Series is ideal for mid-level managers, frontline supervisors and aspiring supervisors,” said Mark Funkey, Vice President of Workforce Services for Danville Community College. “Whether someone is looking to move up the ladder and take on more managerial roles, or if someone is already in a leadership position and wants to refine their skills, or if an individual is at the grassroots of operations with responsibility for immediate decision-making, this course is a game-changer for your career in the manufacturing industry.”

Anne Moore-Sparks, President/CEO of Danville Pittsylvania Chamber of Commerce, noted that frontline supervisors are vitally important to the success of their businesses. “Training for these essential frontline leaders is one of the best investments that a company can make in its talented employees,” she said. “It is very exciting to offer such a robust series of training classes to support workforce development in the region.”

Registrations for the inaugural session of the 6 Course Leadership Series will be capped at 20. The cost for all six classes is $1,200 per person. To learn more or to register, visit https://genedge.org/event/six-course-leadership-training-series/.

###

About GENEDGE: GENEDGE is Virginia’s best public resource to help manufacturing and industry innovate, compete, and grow. GENEDGE delivers consulting-based expertise and technology transfer to over 200 Virginia companies each year and is part of the Manufacturing Extension Partnership National Network™, which provides access to industry-wide services and proven, results-based solutions.

For more information, visit www.genedge.org.