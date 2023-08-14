Enerlites Plug Load Controls for Energy Savings

Plug load receptacle and sensor Enerlites logo

Enerlites is promoting Plug Load Controls optimize energy usage, promote sustainability, and provide superior control over their electrical consumption.

IRVINE, CA, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Enerlites Inc., an industry leader in advanced lighting control and wiring solutions, is excited to promote its line of Plug Load Control products designed to optimize energy usage, promote sustainability, and provide customers with superior control over their electrical consumption.

As commercial buildings continue to evolve, so does the need for advanced energy-saving solutions. Our Plug Load Control products are designed to meet this demand, offering a combination of performance, convenience, and energy efficiency. They have been carefully crafted to align with modern energy codes and standards, enabling customers to achieve energy compliance with ease.

The Enerlites Plug Load Control category includes a controlled 20 amp receptacle and PIR ceiling sensor. Controlled Receptacles provide automatic control of plug loads, ensuring devices are powered down when not in use. This helps users to minimize waste, save energy, and reduce their carbon footprint.

"We are thrilled with our Plug Load Control products," said Paul Thinh, Product Manager at Enerlites. "These offerings showcase our commitment to designing innovative, energy-efficient solutions that meet our customers' unique needs while promoting sustainability."

Plug load controls comply with California Title 24 requirements and are UL and CUL listed. Plug load control requirements are being driven by expanded codes and standards with the common goal of energy efficiency. The Controlled Plug Load will turn on when motion is detected by the ceiling sensor and will turn the load off 30 minutes after the room is vacated. The PIR ceiling sensor is battery-operated so there is no need for complex installation and expensive in-wall wiring between the sensor and receptacle.

For further information about our Plug Load Control products, or any of our other offerings, please visit www.enerlites.com or call our customer service at (877) 372-6447.

About Enerlites

Enerlites, Inc. is a leading national high-quality lighting control manufacturer and supplier, offering a broad line of products including motion sensor light switches, vacancy sensor switches, dimmer switches, timer switches, USB charging outlets, and more. With a continued commitment to innovation, Enerlites strives to create products that are energy-efficient, easy to install, and save customers on their utility bills.



