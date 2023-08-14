Tide Rock Strengthens EMS Platform with Acquisition of Pro-Active Engineering
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tide Rock, a San Diego-based unlevered buyout firm, announces its successful acquisition of Pro-Active Engineering (“Pro-Active”), a comprehensive Electronics Manufacturing Service (EMS) solutions provider for the military & defense, industrial, medical, renewable energy and aerospace sectors.
Pro-Active specializes in end-to-end solutions for printed circuit boards (PCBs), encompassing electronics design, rapid prototyping, short-run and large-scale production, box builds, programming, testing, potting and conformal coating as well as software and firmware development. Operating as a U.S.-based entity, Pro-Active capitalizes on industry and federal government support, bolstering domestic EMS/PCB manufacturing and simplifying supply chain management for its customers.
“We are excited to add Pro-Active Engineering to Tide Rock‘s growing group of manufacturing companies,” said Brooks Kincaid, President of Tide Rock. “Pro-Active expands Tide Rock’s EMS footprint adding complementary services and expertise. The company brings design engineering, quick-turn prototyping and commercial-scale production capabilities as well as a valuable customer base. Pro-Active is poised for significant growth.”
Tide Rock acquired Adura LED Solutions (“Adura”), a PCB manufacturing company specializing in LED modules and drivers, last year. Adura is known for its patented SinkPAD™ technology, which provides superior heat dissipation for LEDs. This technology allows Adura to produce LED modules that are more efficient, reliable and longer-lasting than those of its competitors.
Paul Schwanbeck, Vice President of Pro-Active Engineering, will continue to lead the team from its state-of-the-art facility in Sun Prairie, WI. Toby Klusmeyer founded the business in 1996 and will be retiring by the end of the year.
“With over 27 years of leadership in the EMS industry, I am genuinely excited about the prospects this acquisition opens up for Pro-Active,” Schwanbeck said. “We are now primed to scale our operations and elevate the business to new heights, all while upholding our commitment to delivering exceptional service and top-tier quality to our valued customers.”
Pro-Active Engineering’s team of experienced engineers and manufacturing experts have extensive knowledge in the PCB industry. This expertise allows them to guide customers through intricate design engineering processes and seamless transitions into all levels of production. The company's strong commitment to quality and continuous improvement is reinforced by its certifications in ISO 9001:2015, ITAR and the U.S. Joint Certification Program (JCP).
About Tide Rock
Tide Rock is an unlevered buyout firm that acquires companies with strong free cash flow and grows them to scale, while distributing high quarterly yield to its investors. It owns a portfolio of economically resilient business-to-business companies in the micro lower market, specifically in the manufacturing, distribution, and services industries. The company’s unique model consistently drives high yield returns, without the risk profile typically associated with other investment vehicles. For more information, visit online at tiderock.com.
About Pro-Active Engineering
Founded in 1996, Pro-Active Engineering stands as an engineering-centric EMS solutions provider, based in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Renowned for its expertise in PCB-A manufacturing, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production of electrical components, the company has solidified its reputation as an industry leader.
